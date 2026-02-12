Clarice Fountain’s Newly Released "Like Dragonflies" is a Beautifully Crafted Allegorical Novel of Transformation, Faith, and Hope
“Like Dragonflies” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clarice Fountain is a poignant work of historical fiction that invites readers into a tender story of grief, renewal, and divine encounter, revealing how one unexpected visitor can forever change wounded hearts.
Harrison, AR, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Like Dragonflies”: an evocative allegorical novel that weaves together themes of loss, restoration, and spiritual awakening through lyrical prose and rich symbolism. “Like Dragonflies” is the creation of published author, Clarice Fountain.
Fountain shares, “Ezra, a traveling physician, arrives in a Brooklyn, New York in search of a place to stay. Upon his arrival, three siblings welcome him into their vacant carriage house, grateful for the extra company. As they get to know Ezra, they discover his unique perspective on life, sparking unexpected connections and prompting each of them to reexamine their own paths. What begins as a simple act of hospitality blossoms into a journey of friendship, healing, and self-discovery.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clarice Fountain’s new book offers an inspiring and contemplative reading experience for those seeking a story that blends beauty, meaning, and spiritual depth.
Consumers can purchase “Like Dragonflies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Like Dragonflies”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
