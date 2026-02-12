Sirpa H. White’s Newly Released "A Visit to Norway" is a Delightful Children’s Adventure That Explores Culture, Language, and the Joy of Discovery
“A Visit to Norway” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sirpa H. White is an engaging and educational children’s book that introduces readers to the beauty, language, and traditions of Norway while encouraging curiosity, courage, and an open mind.
Lake Worth, FL, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Visit to Norway”: a bright and engaging travel tale for young minds. “A Visit to Norway” is the creation of published author, Sirpa H. White, who was born in Helsinki, Finland, and grew up in South Florida, where she still resides today. A founding member of a private Christian school in Lake Worth, she served for twenty-five years as a preschool teacher and later Director of Admissions, organizing book fairs, fundraisers, and creating the school’s first library. Her lifelong habit of reading to her children, grandchildren, and students revealed the power of books to spark imagination and build language, inspiring her to begin writing. Alongside her work as an author, Sirpa enjoys morning walks, cooking, word games, travel, and time with her family.
Sirpa H. White shares, “Adventure awaits as Jeremy and his younger sister, April, travel to Norway. It is winter, and their family has travelled to Norway for a vacation. Located in northern Europe, Norway is a beautiful country with seaside towns and tall mountains. This area is known for long, narrow sea inlets, called fjords.
Come join the children as they meet local people and hear the local language. Maybe you will even learn some new words! Around the world people are different, yet alike in so many ways.
Come along, let’s explore Norway.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sirpa H. White’s new book is a fun and enriching installment in the “Let’s Explore the Nordic Countries” series.
Consumers can purchase “A Visit to Norway” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Visit to Norway”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
