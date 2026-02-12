Peter Davis’s Newly Released "Barnabee the Service Dog" is a Heartwarming and Educational Children’s Story That Teaches Respect for Service Dogs
“Barnabee the Service Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Davis is an engaging children’s book that follows a puppy’s journey into service work, helping young readers understand what service dogs do and why they must not be distracted while working.
LaGrange, WY, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Barnabee the Service Dog”: a charming and informative children’s book that blends storytelling with real-world lessons about service animals and the people who depend on them. “Barnabee the Service Dog” is the creation of published author, Peter Davis and his wife and illustrator, Esther Davis, live in rural Wyoming. A service dog handler since 2020 due to chronic health issues, Peter wrote the book to teach children about the vital role of service dogs. Through Barnabee’s story, he aims to show why service dogs should not be distracted, how that can endanger their handlers, and how these dogs help in everyday life. His goal is to foster understanding and respect so children and adults alike make life safer and easier for service dog teams.
Davis shares, “Barnabee the Service Dog is a book about a puppy that grows up into a service dog. It is not only a fun story about the life of a dog, but it is also written to be educational. The book teaches children what service dogs are, what kind of work they do, and why it is important not to interact with or distract a service dog. This is all done through the eyes of Barnabee as he grows up and learns what it means to be a service dog.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Davis’s new book is a delightful and educational resource that helps families start important conversations about service animals, empathy, and respect.
Consumers can purchase “Barnabee the Service Dog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Barnabee the Service Dog”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
