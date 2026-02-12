Jennifer E. Holmes’s Newly Released "If Heaven Had Visiting Hours" Offers Children a Gentle and Hopeful Way to Understand Loss
“If Heaven Had Visiting Hours” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer E. Holmes is a tender children’s story that uses imagination and faith to help young readers process grief, offering comfort, hope, and gentle guidance through life after loss.
Brazoria, TX, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “If Heaven Had Visiting Hours”: a heartfelt and imaginative children’s book that explores what it might be like if visits to heaven were possible, helping children cope with missing loved ones while learning the importance of kindness and good choices. “If Heaven Had Visiting Hours” is the creation of published author, Jennifer E. Holmes, a Texas-based writer, mom, and small business owner who has long dreamed of telling stories. Inspired by her life experiences and faith, she wrote this children’s book to gently teach coping skills through an engaging story, giving parents a way to help children navigate grief and loss.
Holmes shares, “If Heaven Had Visiting Hours is a fictional children’s book about how great it would be if we could go up to heaven—during visiting hours, of course—when we find ourselves missing our friends and loved ones who have passed away and gone to live in heaven with the angels. Your imagination will let you get the best views from heaven in this book. Maybe you need help finding something that’s lost, or you want to see the whole family come together to celebrate a life lived—you’d be able to if heaven had visiting hours.
If Heaven Had Visiting Hours was written as a tool to help parents give their kids an alternative coping mechanism for what imaginatively happens after death. This book’s purpose is also to help parents teach their children why it’s important to do the right thing and why it’s important to be a good person.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer E. Holmes’s new book is a comforting and faith-centered children’s story that encourages healing, imagination, and hope while opening meaningful conversations between parents and children about love, loss, and life beyond this world.
Consumers can purchase “If Heaven Had Visiting Hours” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If Heaven Had Visiting Hours”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
