Christopher Valentine Sr.’s Book "12:05 a.m." is a Thrilling Story of a Young Boy Who is Chased by Shadowy Wolves Throughout an Abandoned House in the Middle of the Night
Fort Worth, TX, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christopher Valentine Sr., a loving husband and father who earned his BFA in graphic design from the University of Texas at Arlington and his master’s in 2D animation from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California, has completed his most recent book, “12:05 a.m.”: a gripping tale of a young boy who finds his sleep disturbed by two dark wolves who chase him around an abandoned house.
“Finally dozing off to sleep after a late night of studying, CJ is resting in his bed peacefully as the wind gently blows outside his window,” writes Christopher. “In the neighborhood, you can hear the leaves in the trees move back and forth in the cool breeze, and sleep never seemed so good to CJ.”
“Under the crack of CJ’s bedroom door, the light from the hallway flicked on and footsteps quickly moved towards his door.”
“Boom! The door was violently forced open and CJ jumped up, his heart beating one hundred miles per hour. His vision was blurry, and a dark figure was pointing and speaking in an unknown language. CJ, shaking his head and rubbing his eyes, trying to understand what is going on, reached for his lamp on the nightstand and knocked his cup of water down.”
“The dark figure began to speak more rapidly as CJ frantically fumbled around the nightstand, and that’s when he saw 12:05 on his clock.”
Published by Fulton Books, Christopher Valentine Sr.’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on CJ’s journey to escape both dark wolves and find safety once more. With colorful artwork to help bring Christopher’s story to life, “12:05 a.m.” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each exhilarating turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “12:05 a.m.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
