Author Wayne A. Powell PhD, LMFT’s New Book, “Real Talk: Unscripted Therapy,” Offers Honest and Direct Advice for Real Issues Couples Face Each and Every Day

Recent release “Real Talk: Unscripted Therapy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne A. Powell PhD, LMFT is an engaging collection of responses from the author, a licensed marriage and family therapist, to common challenges that couples may be facing. From fading passion to emotional cheating, “Real Talk” leaves it all out on the table, offering real advice for real issues.