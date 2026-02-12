Author Wayne A. Powell PhD, LMFT’s New Book, “Real Talk: Unscripted Therapy,” Offers Honest and Direct Advice for Real Issues Couples Face Each and Every Day
Recent release “Real Talk: Unscripted Therapy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne A. Powell PhD, LMFT is an engaging collection of responses from the author, a licensed marriage and family therapist, to common challenges that couples may be facing. From fading passion to emotional cheating, “Real Talk” leaves it all out on the table, offering real advice for real issues.
Stamford, CT, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wayne A. Powell PhD, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and owns and operates Agape Marriage and Family Therapy LLC, has completed his new book, “Real Talk: Unscripted Therapy”: a poignant read that offers a direct and honest response to addressing the relational challenges that couples face daily.
Dr. Wayne A. Powell holds an MA degree in counseling psychology from the Caribbean Graduate School of Theology and a PhD in marriage and family therapy (couples therapy specialization) from National University. He is also a Prepare-Enrich Facilitator. The author has been working with couples for over twenty years to help them navigate the inherent challenges that relationships have. He was a relationship advice columnist for the “Jamaica Observer” newspaper for nine years and a relationship expert on radio and television programs in Jamaica. He has also published articles on relationships in the local newspapers and conducted relationship enhancement workshops.
“Relationships go through hill and valley experiences, and couples do have significant challenges navigating the journey,” writes Dr. Powell. “‘Real Talk’ is unscripted therapy that provides an analytic breakdown of the issues and offers guidance and direction to the couple to help them make informed decisions about their relationships.
“‘Real Talk’ is not intended to be a substitute for ongoing professional couples’ therapy but to provide some insights into the issues couples deal with and how the actions or behaviors of one or both partners can damage the fabric of the relationship.
“No doubt you may be able to identify with some of the issues covered in ‘Real Talk’ and may want to accept the advice, or you may be prompted to reach out to a licensed therapist for professional help.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wayne A. Powell PhD, LMFT’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s passion for working with couples who are experiencing challenges in their relationships and need help to restore the love and happiness they once shared. Drawing from his years of professional experiences, Dr. Powell’s “Real Talk” could serve as the catalyst to initiate the therapy process, revealing the real stuff couples are dealing with and providing useful opinions.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Real Talk: Unscripted Therapy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
