Sell To Bobby Expands Services with Launch of STB Realty, Offering Sellers a New Way to Maximize Their Home Sale
Miramar, FL, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sell To Bobby, Florida’s leading home buying company, is proud to announce the launch of STB Realty, a new real estate brokerage division created to help homeowners explore even more options when selling their property.
For years, Sell To Bobby has been known for providing fast, hassle-free cash offers to homeowners across Florida. With the addition of STB Realty, the company is expanding its mission: giving sellers the opportunity to list their homes on the open market when that route can generate more value.
“Not every seller needs the same solution,” said Bobby Suarez, CEO of Sell To Bobby. “Some homeowners want speed and certainty, while others want to test the market and potentially earn more. With STB Realty, we can now serve both — and help even more people make the best decision for their situation.”
A New Option for Florida Homeowners
STB Realty was created to provide a full-service listing alternative for sellers who may benefit from a traditional sale, while still receiving the guidance, transparency, and support Sell To Bobby is known for.
Through STB Realty, homeowners can now:
List their home with an experienced local team
Access professional marketing and buyer exposure
Compare listing vs. cash offer options
Choose the path that puts the most money in their pocket
Continuing the Sell To Bobby Mission
The launch of STB Realty represents a major step forward in Sell To Bobby’s commitment to helping Florida homeowners sell with confidence — no matter their timeline, condition, or goals.
“We built Sell To Bobby around one idea: helping sellers,” Suarez added. “STB Realty is simply the next evolution of that promise.”
About Sell To Bobby
Sell To Bobby is Florida’s largest home buying company, providing homeowners with flexible solutions including cash offers, renovations, and now full-service real estate listings through STB Realty. The company is dedicated to helping sellers achieve the best possible outcome, whether they need speed, convenience, or maximum market value.
For years, Sell To Bobby has been known for providing fast, hassle-free cash offers to homeowners across Florida. With the addition of STB Realty, the company is expanding its mission: giving sellers the opportunity to list their homes on the open market when that route can generate more value.
“Not every seller needs the same solution,” said Bobby Suarez, CEO of Sell To Bobby. “Some homeowners want speed and certainty, while others want to test the market and potentially earn more. With STB Realty, we can now serve both — and help even more people make the best decision for their situation.”
A New Option for Florida Homeowners
STB Realty was created to provide a full-service listing alternative for sellers who may benefit from a traditional sale, while still receiving the guidance, transparency, and support Sell To Bobby is known for.
Through STB Realty, homeowners can now:
List their home with an experienced local team
Access professional marketing and buyer exposure
Compare listing vs. cash offer options
Choose the path that puts the most money in their pocket
Continuing the Sell To Bobby Mission
The launch of STB Realty represents a major step forward in Sell To Bobby’s commitment to helping Florida homeowners sell with confidence — no matter their timeline, condition, or goals.
“We built Sell To Bobby around one idea: helping sellers,” Suarez added. “STB Realty is simply the next evolution of that promise.”
About Sell To Bobby
Sell To Bobby is Florida’s largest home buying company, providing homeowners with flexible solutions including cash offers, renovations, and now full-service real estate listings through STB Realty. The company is dedicated to helping sellers achieve the best possible outcome, whether they need speed, convenience, or maximum market value.
Contact
Sell To BobbyContact
Janina Scuderi
305-614-3115
www.selltobobby.com
Janina Scuderi
305-614-3115
www.selltobobby.com
Categories