Author Vincent J. Masters, Sr.’s New Book, "The Treasure Box," Explores How Each of God’s Children Has Their Own Personal Treasure Box They Fill Throughout Their Lives
Recent release “The Treasure Box” from Covenant Books author Vincent J. Masters, Sr. is a compelling read that highlights the idea that everyone has a spiritual treasure box they fill with all sorts of treasures and emotions, and how God can help his followers carry their boxes throughout life.
Old Forge, PA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vincent J. Masters, Sr., who attended Elim Bible Institute and College and has been working in homeless outreach ministry for fifteen years, has completed his new book, “The Treasure Box”: a powerful look at how each person has a special treasure box gifted by God that they can offer encouragement, joy, sadness, and strength through life’s trials.
“What I hope people will get out of this book is the message that no matter what you are going through or went through, you are not alone,” writes Masters. “The Lord treasures all that has happened in your life and truly cares about you. He knows what your pain felt like because he went through it with you. He also knows what it feels like to be alone. That’s why he will never leave you or forsake you.
“I never understood beauty for ashes until he took me to Isaiah 61 when I was mourning the loss of my little sister. I realized this is how God must have felt when he gave up his only son for us. This left me with something to think about. I hope it leaves you with the same thought.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vincent J. Masters, Sr.’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a comforting and heartfelt look at what one can fill their treasure box with, and how these spiritual boxes can help bring one closer to the Lord with each treasure they place inside.
Readers can purchase “The Treasure Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“What I hope people will get out of this book is the message that no matter what you are going through or went through, you are not alone,” writes Masters. “The Lord treasures all that has happened in your life and truly cares about you. He knows what your pain felt like because he went through it with you. He also knows what it feels like to be alone. That’s why he will never leave you or forsake you.
“I never understood beauty for ashes until he took me to Isaiah 61 when I was mourning the loss of my little sister. I realized this is how God must have felt when he gave up his only son for us. This left me with something to think about. I hope it leaves you with the same thought.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vincent J. Masters, Sr.’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a comforting and heartfelt look at what one can fill their treasure box with, and how these spiritual boxes can help bring one closer to the Lord with each treasure they place inside.
Readers can purchase “The Treasure Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories