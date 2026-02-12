Author Richard A. Lusardi’s New Book, "Conflict on the Plains 1874," Explores the American Government’s Systematic Slaughtering of Free-Roaming Buffalo

Recent release “Conflict on the Plains 1874: Greenbury Lafayette Fort A Friend of the Vanishing Buffalo” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Lusardi is a powerful historical text that examines America’s slaughtering of the buffalo to starve and control the Native population. Central to this story is Greenbury L. Fort’s attempts to curb this cruel and unnecessary action through legislation.