Author Richard A. Lusardi’s New Book, "Conflict on the Plains 1874," Explores the American Government’s Systematic Slaughtering of Free-Roaming Buffalo
Recent release “Conflict on the Plains 1874: Greenbury Lafayette Fort A Friend of the Vanishing Buffalo” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Lusardi is a powerful historical text that examines America’s slaughtering of the buffalo to starve and control the Native population. Central to this story is Greenbury L. Fort’s attempts to curb this cruel and unnecessary action through legislation.
Springfield, IL, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. Lusardi, a loving husband and father, as well as a veteran who worked with the National Park Service for forty-one years, has completed his new book, “Conflict on the Plains 1874: Greenbury Lafayette Fort A Friend of the Vanishing Buffalo”: an eye-opening look at the needless slaughtering of the buffalo within the United States, and one man’s attempts to stop such a devastating attack on both the buffalo and the Native Americans.
“At one time, the free-roaming buffalo population within the US was estimated at sixty million animals,” writes Lusardi. “By the end of the nineteenth century, that number had been reduced to less than one thousand. [I review] the cause and effect of this demise, starting with the life and times of US Congressman Greenbury L. Fort. Fort’s quest to establish legislative action to prevent the useless slaughter of buffaloes within the Territories of the United States was met with mixed emotions.”
“The story focuses on the congressional debates of the 1870’s relative to the buffalo’s existence. It explores the indigenous people’s reliance upon the bison, both in their quest of human survival and spiritual uplifting. [I look] into the resulting interruptions caused by the Western invasion of European-American migration into the native populations homelands. Conflicting views arose in Congress and among tribal communities in seeking to establish a peaceful coexistence; however, uncontrollable factors gave way to unsustainable treaties, resulting in military interventions and wars. Native Americans suffered in the face of defending their country from both US civilian and military forces. Defeated, they faced the agony of suppression, forced marches, reservation confinement, harsh treatment, and starvation. Despite all this, both the Indian and the buffalo were not silenced.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard A. Lusardi’s new book will resonate with historians and those interested in understanding the American government’s difficult past with the Native Americans, and the systematic approach that was taken to attempt to control them against their will.
Readers can purchase “Conflict on the Plains 1874: Greenbury Lafayette Fort A Friend of the Vanishing Buffalo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
