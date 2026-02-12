Author R.B. Gaudette’s New Book, "Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Bird Who Helps to Save the Town of Latitude Heights

Recent release “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights” from Covenant Books author R.B. Gaudette is a captivating story that centers around Quince, a parrot who uncovers a plot by a scrupulous businessman to destroy the town of Latitude Heights for his own gain. With the help of his friends, Quince must find a way to save the town before it’s too late.