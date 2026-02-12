Author R.B. Gaudette’s New Book, "Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Bird Who Helps to Save the Town of Latitude Heights
Recent release “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights” from Covenant Books author R.B. Gaudette is a captivating story that centers around Quince, a parrot who uncovers a plot by a scrupulous businessman to destroy the town of Latitude Heights for his own gain. With the help of his friends, Quince must find a way to save the town before it’s too late.
Titusville, FL, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.B. Gaudette, a veteran of the US Navy who resides in Titusville, Florida, surrounded by his family and friends, has completed his new book, “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights”: a fascinating tale of a courageous parrot named Quince Macaw who must work to uncover a plot to destroy the town of Latitude Heights by a greedy businessman.
“The town of Latitude Heights is now in trouble of being swindled out of their land and lives by a crude businessman,” writes Gaudette. “Quince Macaw and friends uncover the scandal that was to occur. Through some creative thinking and some outside help, Quince Macaw has to stop Benson and save the town of Latitude Heights.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R.B. Gaudette’s new book is partly inspired by the many experiences and people the author has encountered throughout his own life adventures, put together in an enjoyable tale that readers of all ages can enjoy. Character-driven and heartfelt, “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights” is sure to leave readers spellbound as Quince’s journey to save his friends and the citizens of Latitude Heights unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The town of Latitude Heights is now in trouble of being swindled out of their land and lives by a crude businessman,” writes Gaudette. “Quince Macaw and friends uncover the scandal that was to occur. Through some creative thinking and some outside help, Quince Macaw has to stop Benson and save the town of Latitude Heights.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R.B. Gaudette’s new book is partly inspired by the many experiences and people the author has encountered throughout his own life adventures, put together in an enjoyable tale that readers of all ages can enjoy. Character-driven and heartfelt, “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights” is sure to leave readers spellbound as Quince’s journey to save his friends and the citizens of Latitude Heights unfolds.
Readers can purchase “Quince Macaw: Saving Latitude Heights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories