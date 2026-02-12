Author Kim Schwanger’s New Book, "Midnight Mutterings," is a Collection of Poems Designed to Help Those Struggling with Self-Doubt and Accepting God’s Love
Recent release “Midnight Mutterings: Feeling Unworthy of God's Love and Mercy” from Covenant Books author Kim Schwanger is a moving assortment of poems inspired by quiet moments of the author’s personal reflection on her faith. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, each poem will help to offer assurance to those who question their worthiness of God’s love.
Sandusky, OH, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kim Schwanger, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a retired public school employee, has completed her new book, “Midnight Mutterings: Feeling Unworthy of God's Love and Mercy”: a poignant and compelling series of poems exploring the author’s late-night moments of doubt, and how these instances have helped her to grow closer to God and reflect on her faith.
“If you are like me, you get ready for bed, say your prayers, and fall asleep,” writes Schwanger. “Then somewhere around two or three o’clock, your brain kicks on and suddenly sleep is no longer an option. You start questioning your decisions from the day and feeling guilty about most of them. Did they align with God’s plans for me, or am I going ‘rogue’ again—making plans without waiting for God’s instructions for my life?
“In these moments of ‘midnight mutterings,’ I don’t feel worthy enough to not only talk to God but to think He wants and loves me.
“I share these through my poems and pray to find the answer in God’s own words through the scriptures.
“As you read this short devotional, I hope that this will help with your own ‘mutterings’ as you look for God’s guidance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kim Schwanger’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life seeking spiritual comfort during life’s most difficult moments, reminding them that God is always there for them even in moments where His love and guidance feels undeserved.
Readers can purchase “Midnight Mutterings: Feeling Unworthy of God's Love and Mercy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“If you are like me, you get ready for bed, say your prayers, and fall asleep,” writes Schwanger. “Then somewhere around two or three o’clock, your brain kicks on and suddenly sleep is no longer an option. You start questioning your decisions from the day and feeling guilty about most of them. Did they align with God’s plans for me, or am I going ‘rogue’ again—making plans without waiting for God’s instructions for my life?
“In these moments of ‘midnight mutterings,’ I don’t feel worthy enough to not only talk to God but to think He wants and loves me.
“I share these through my poems and pray to find the answer in God’s own words through the scriptures.
“As you read this short devotional, I hope that this will help with your own ‘mutterings’ as you look for God’s guidance.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kim Schwanger’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life seeking spiritual comfort during life’s most difficult moments, reminding them that God is always there for them even in moments where His love and guidance feels undeserved.
Readers can purchase “Midnight Mutterings: Feeling Unworthy of God's Love and Mercy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories