Author Akilah H. Green’s New Book, "Wash Those Hands," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who Learns the Importance of Washing His Hands After Being at School
Recent release “Wash Those Hands” from Page Publishing author Akilah H. Green is a captivating story that follows Qobie, a young boy who can’t wait to get home from school in order to have something to eat. But before he can enjoy a snack, his mother tells him he must wash his hands and teaches Qobie the importance of washing up after spending a day playing outside.
Huntington Valley, PA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Akilah H. Green, who holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Penn State and a master’s degree in Fashion from Philadelphia University, has completed her new book, “Wash Those Hands”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who learns the importance of washing his hands after getting home from school and before every meal.
Author Akilah H. Green has worked in many fields, including arts and entertainment, politics, public relations, and social welfare, to name a few. No matter where she landed, she remained loyal to the discipline of writing. She has written and recorded multiple songs, plays, news stories, press releases, and more. Her work across multiple disciplines speaks loudly of the human experience. Green currently resides in Philadelphia with her son, and together, they love to have fun, laugh, sing, and write.
“On his journey home, a hungry six-year-old Qobie thinks up every possible meal he would enjoy for lunch, and as you can imagine, he has big plans to raid the fridge as soon as he gets through the door to the kitchen,” writes Green. “Before he can make his lunch dreams come true, he gets a much-needed lesson from Mom on when and why washing his hands is so important.”
Published by Page Publishing, Akilah H. Green’s engaging tale is a perfect tool for parents, guardians, and teachers alike to help young readers understand the importance of washing one’s hands after getting home from work, school, or just playing in the yard. With colorful artwork to help bring Green’s story to life, “Wash Those Hands” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wash Those Hands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Akilah H. Green has worked in many fields, including arts and entertainment, politics, public relations, and social welfare, to name a few. No matter where she landed, she remained loyal to the discipline of writing. She has written and recorded multiple songs, plays, news stories, press releases, and more. Her work across multiple disciplines speaks loudly of the human experience. Green currently resides in Philadelphia with her son, and together, they love to have fun, laugh, sing, and write.
“On his journey home, a hungry six-year-old Qobie thinks up every possible meal he would enjoy for lunch, and as you can imagine, he has big plans to raid the fridge as soon as he gets through the door to the kitchen,” writes Green. “Before he can make his lunch dreams come true, he gets a much-needed lesson from Mom on when and why washing his hands is so important.”
Published by Page Publishing, Akilah H. Green’s engaging tale is a perfect tool for parents, guardians, and teachers alike to help young readers understand the importance of washing one’s hands after getting home from work, school, or just playing in the yard. With colorful artwork to help bring Green’s story to life, “Wash Those Hands” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Wash Those Hands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories