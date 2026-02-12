Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, “The Unfolding of Divine Light: A Theology for Our Time,” Shares Theology That Embraces the Whole Spectrum of Science
Recent release “The Unfolding of Divine Light: A Theology for Our Time” from Page Publishing author Steven Nur Ahmed is a theology of teachers, not preachers, a theology of direct telepathic communication.
Modesto, CA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steven Nur Ahmed, who was born and, for the most part, raised in the city of Oakland, California, has completed his new book, “The Unfolding of Divine Light: A Theology for Our Time”: an eye-opening work that articulates the science of a renewed theology—a theology of light and justice and a theology without racialism or ethnocentrism, sexism, reification, or anthropomorphism; without theological or institutional elitism; and without silly mythologies, the falsities of magic, and intrusions into one’s personal social life.
Author Steven Nur Ahmed was born into a de facto single-parent household headed by his mother. He had seven younger brothers and two sisters. He attended elementary schools in Oakland, California, and Chicago, Illinois. During the time he lived in Panola, Mississippi, he did not attend school. He attended high school in Oakland, California.
He attended Merritt College in Oakland, California, and graduated from California State University, East Bay in Hayward, California, where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree in sociology. He also earned a Master of Arts degree in theology from the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. Later, he earned a Juris Doctorate approved by the State Bar of California.
Steven taught sociology at various colleges for thirty-five years. He also directed two community-based rehabilitation clinics for ex-offenders and those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Steven writes, “The natural world is existence. It is being out here. It is known by its characteristics. That is, principally by quantity, quality, motion, time, place, space, etc. It is the sphere of becoming that forever strives to be present tense, perfect. It is intelligible to us as change and is thus the sphere of science. It is the habitat of Homo sapiens.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Nur Ahmed’s in-depth book not only embraces the transcendent oneness of God but also unity in and of itself, which is the power glowing down to every natural ecosystem and the families that live within them on the planet we know and live on, as well as those that may be discovered in the universe.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “The Unfolding of Divine Light: A Theology for Our Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
