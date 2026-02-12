Author Alexandra M. Longfellow’s New Book, “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond,” Follows Two Vastly Different Golden Retrievers Who Soon Become the Best of Friends

Recent release “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond” from Page Publishing author Alexandra M. Longfellow centers around Doug, a gentle golden retriever who likes to take things easy. But when Todd, an energetic puppy is brought into the mix, their two clashing personalities make it difficult for them to get along until they learn their differences is what brings them together.