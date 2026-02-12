Author Alexandra M. Longfellow’s New Book, “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond,” Follows Two Vastly Different Golden Retrievers Who Soon Become the Best of Friends
Recent release “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond” from Page Publishing author Alexandra M. Longfellow centers around Doug, a gentle golden retriever who likes to take things easy. But when Todd, an energetic puppy is brought into the mix, their two clashing personalities make it difficult for them to get along until they learn their differences is what brings them together.
New York, NY, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alexandra M. Longfellow, an active-duty Air Force member with nineteen years of service and a passion for storytelling, has completed her new book, “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond”: a charming story that follows two golden retrievers whose extremely different personalities end up being what makes them such close friends.
As a public affairs specialist, author Alexandra M. Longfellow has spent her career capturing moments through photography, writing, and strategic communication. When she’s not working, she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She currently resides in Germany with her husband, two children, and furry companions.
“Doug is a gentle golden retriever who loves quiet naps and tasty treats. Life changes when Todd, a bouncy puppy full of energy, joins the family!” writes Longfellow. “From chasing slippers to sharing snacks, the two dogs learn that being different makes them the best of friends. ‘The Tail of Doug and Todd: A Golden Bond’ is a heartwarming story about laughter, love, and the joy of having a forever friend with a wagging tail. Will Doug ever get his nap? Or will Todd’s silly adventures keep him on his paws?”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexandra M. Longfellow’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love for golden retrievers, as well the daily antics of her two beloved dogs, Doug and Todd. With their playful personalities, boundless affection, and undeniable charm, they have become a beloved part of the author’s family. With “The Tail of Doug & Todd”, Alexandra shares their heartwarming and often hilarious moments, celebrating the special bond between dogs and their humans that will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a public affairs specialist, author Alexandra M. Longfellow has spent her career capturing moments through photography, writing, and strategic communication. When she’s not working, she enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. She currently resides in Germany with her husband, two children, and furry companions.
“Doug is a gentle golden retriever who loves quiet naps and tasty treats. Life changes when Todd, a bouncy puppy full of energy, joins the family!” writes Longfellow. “From chasing slippers to sharing snacks, the two dogs learn that being different makes them the best of friends. ‘The Tail of Doug and Todd: A Golden Bond’ is a heartwarming story about laughter, love, and the joy of having a forever friend with a wagging tail. Will Doug ever get his nap? Or will Todd’s silly adventures keep him on his paws?”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexandra M. Longfellow’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love for golden retrievers, as well the daily antics of her two beloved dogs, Doug and Todd. With their playful personalities, boundless affection, and undeniable charm, they have become a beloved part of the author’s family. With “The Tail of Doug & Todd”, Alexandra shares their heartwarming and often hilarious moments, celebrating the special bond between dogs and their humans that will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Tail of Doug & Todd: A Golden Bond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories