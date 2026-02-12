Author Robert D. Carman’s New Book, "A Lamb Named Number 101," is a True Illustrated Story Featuring a Lamb Named Number 101
Recent release “A Lamb Named Number 101” from Page Publishing author Robert D. Carman is a fun-to-read children’s story with gorgeous illustrations about a lamb named Number 101 that is sure to delight readers of all ages.
Brentwood, CA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert D. Carman, who was raised on a small farm in Northern California, has completed his new book, “A Lamb Named Number 101”: a lighthearted children’s story featuring adorable animals in a beautiful farm setting.
When a lamb named Number 101 has no other sheep to play with, she adopts dogs as her friends. Whatever the dogs do, she does. Occasionally, they get in trouble, including the time Number 101 decides she wants to go to school with the children of the family on the school bus.
On the farm, author Robert D. Carman and his family grew barley, wheat, oats, alfalfa, and sugar beets. They also had dairy and beef cows, pigs, chickens, and a horse. His chores included milking the cows in the morning and at night, as well as feeding and watering the animals. Their barnyard animals included two dogs and a bunch of cats. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics from the University of California at Davis. He is married to his college sweetheart, Chris, and they have two grown sons, Rob and Mike, a daughter-in-law, Cassandra, and two grandsons, Lincoln and Bennett.
Carman writes, “Because the farm Number 101 lived on was out in the country, the farm kids had to ride a big yellow school bus, which would take them to school. They would walk down the driveway with their books and lunchboxes to wait by the mailbox for the school bus to come and pick them up.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert D. Carman’s entertaining tale features colorful illustrations that bring the animals and the farm setting to life.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase “A Lamb Named Number 101” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
