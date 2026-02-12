Author Mark Gattey’s New Book, "Looking Back: And Other Poems," Features Works That Range from Short and Silly to Longer and Deeper
Recent release “Looking Back: And Other Poems” from Page Publishing author Mark Gattey presents a wide range of poetry. Some have Christian themes, some are odes to people to whom the poet is close, and others are simply shallow and fun, complete with rhyming prose.
Branford, CT, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Gattey, who has been a mathematician for over thirty years, has completed his new book, “Looking Back: And Other Poems”: an inspiring anthology that offers several types of poetry. The poet revels in Mother Nature’s glory, explores the inner self, and invites readers to step inside his mind to view the world from his perspective.
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Gattey’s adjective work features poems including “The Covered Bridge,” “The Castle,” “The First Snows,” “Noontime,” “April Wind,” “The Garden,” “August Weeding,” “The Heat Is Past,” “When Autumn’s Finally Here,” “The Stream,” “Placid Pond,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this expressive work can purchase "Looking Back: And Other Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
