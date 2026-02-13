Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility.
Seattle, WA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evluma today announced the launch of its RoadMax Edge roadway luminaire series — RX‑E1, RX‑E2, and RX‑E3 — delivering a scalable, high‑efficiency LED lighting platform engineered to meet the needs of municipalities, utilities, and transportation authorities. With lumen packages spanning 3,000 to 45,000 lumens, and three different body sizes, the RoadMax Edge family provides a unified solution for lighting everything from residential streets to major arterials and large-area environments.
Evluma continues to evolve with the addition of this new, lightweight, discrete LED roadway series, adding a specialized set of features needed to expand on the value it brings to customers who have come to know Evluma for its brand promise of high quality, reliability, and performance.
The RoadMax Edge is built for easy upgrades and long‑term field service, with a modular light engine, replaceable driver assembly, and low‑glare glass optics that keep performance sharp and maintenance simple. All RoadMax Edge feature a custom, top-of-the-line 20kV/10kA surge protection meeting ANSI C136.2‑2023 Extreme and an enhanced paint process that ensures durability in demanding road and coastal environments.
“With the RoadMax Edge series, we set out to build roadway luminaires that deliver exceptional performance without sacrificing reliability,” said Ken Cartmill, Co‑CEO & EVP of Product Development at Evluma. “From energy‑saving efficacy to precise optical control and future‑ready driver options, this series is designed to provide sustained performance. From quiet neighborhood streets to busy highways, the RoadMax Edge is lighting the way.”
“Our customers depend on solutions that last,” said Dave Scott, Co‑CEO & EVP of Operations at Evluma. “The RoadMax Edge reflects Evluma’s commitment to durable construction and field‑friendly installation. With standardized features across three models, it simplifies maintenance, ordering, and inventory for organizations of all sizes.”
The full RoadMax Edge lineup — RX‑E1, RX‑E2, and RX‑E3 — is now available. Visit Evluma in booth #1300 at TechAdvantage, March 9-11, 2026 to find out more. For product details, IES files, or ordering information, visit evluma.com.
About Evluma
Evluma is committed to developing affordable, long-lasting and environmentally low-impact LED lighting solutions that fundamentally change the landscape of the outdoor utility lighting market. Evluma’s background in innovative lighting technologies and software creatively influences the design of its utility-grade products. Formed in 2008, Evluma is located in Seattle, WA, USA
Evluma continues to evolve with the addition of this new, lightweight, discrete LED roadway series, adding a specialized set of features needed to expand on the value it brings to customers who have come to know Evluma for its brand promise of high quality, reliability, and performance.
The RoadMax Edge is built for easy upgrades and long‑term field service, with a modular light engine, replaceable driver assembly, and low‑glare glass optics that keep performance sharp and maintenance simple. All RoadMax Edge feature a custom, top-of-the-line 20kV/10kA surge protection meeting ANSI C136.2‑2023 Extreme and an enhanced paint process that ensures durability in demanding road and coastal environments.
“With the RoadMax Edge series, we set out to build roadway luminaires that deliver exceptional performance without sacrificing reliability,” said Ken Cartmill, Co‑CEO & EVP of Product Development at Evluma. “From energy‑saving efficacy to precise optical control and future‑ready driver options, this series is designed to provide sustained performance. From quiet neighborhood streets to busy highways, the RoadMax Edge is lighting the way.”
“Our customers depend on solutions that last,” said Dave Scott, Co‑CEO & EVP of Operations at Evluma. “The RoadMax Edge reflects Evluma’s commitment to durable construction and field‑friendly installation. With standardized features across three models, it simplifies maintenance, ordering, and inventory for organizations of all sizes.”
The full RoadMax Edge lineup — RX‑E1, RX‑E2, and RX‑E3 — is now available. Visit Evluma in booth #1300 at TechAdvantage, March 9-11, 2026 to find out more. For product details, IES files, or ordering information, visit evluma.com.
About Evluma
Evluma is committed to developing affordable, long-lasting and environmentally low-impact LED lighting solutions that fundamentally change the landscape of the outdoor utility lighting market. Evluma’s background in innovative lighting technologies and software creatively influences the design of its utility-grade products. Formed in 2008, Evluma is located in Seattle, WA, USA
Contact
Evluma LED LightingContact
Cathleen Shattuck
425-336-5824
www.evluma.com
Cathleen Shattuck
425-336-5824
www.evluma.com
Categories