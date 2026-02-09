Our Event Album Launches QR Code Photo Sharing for Weddings and Events
Sydney-based Our Event Album launches an innovative QR code photo sharing solution that allows wedding and event guests to easily share their photos without downloading any apps. Over 1,000 event hosts have already used the platform.
Sydney, Australia, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Our Event Album, a Sydney-based startup, has launched an innovative QR code photo sharing solution that allows wedding and event guests to easily share their photos without downloading any apps.
The platform addresses a common frustration for event hosts: collecting photos from guests after an event. With Our Event Album, hosts create a private gallery accessible via QR code. Guests simply scan the code with their smartphone camera and can immediately upload photos to the shared album.
"We built Our Event Album because we saw how much time people waste trying to collect photos after events," said the company's founder. "Text chains, email requests, AirDrop limitations – it's all frustrating. Our solution takes 30 seconds to set up and works instantly for any guest."
Key features of the platform include no app download required, private galleries protected by unique QR codes, unlimited photo uploads from unlimited guests, high-resolution photo downloads for hosts, and compatibility with weddings, quinceañeras, birthdays, corporate events, and more.
The service is available as a one-time purchase on Etsy, with no ongoing subscription fees. Over 1,000 event hosts have already used the platform, with an average of 400+ photos collected per event.
For more information, visit https://oureventalbum.com.
Contact
Mitchell Flindell
+61 411 671 713
https://oureventalbum.com
