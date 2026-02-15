Calculated Industries Introduces Customizable, Digital Toolbelt for Construction Master Pro iOS App
Carson City, NV, February 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has released a new feature called Toolbelt for its Construction Master Pro (CMPro) app. Toolbelt gives trade professionals a faster way to work by letting them customize the app’s bottom navigation bar with the tools they use most.
The Toolbelt functions like a digital version of a real tool belt. Users can choose which calculator functions and tools appear along the bottom of the screen, creating a personalized workspace that matches how they work in the field or in the office.
Key Toolbelt benefits include:
Customizable bottom navigation bar
Faster access to frequently used calculations
A personalized workspace for field or office workflows
“Every contractor has a different workflow, and Toolbelt lets the app adapt to that,” said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries. “Toolbelt gives users the ability to create shortcuts to the features they use most often, making the app more efficient and personal to how they work.”
Designed to mirror real-world jobsite and office workflows, Toolbelt helps reduce taps, speed up calculations, and keep essential tools within immediate reach. The Toolbelt feature is part of Calculated Industries’ broader focus on personalization, giving users workspaces that become more valuable with continued use.
Toolbelt is currently available to CMPro iOS subscribers. Android availability is planned for a future release.
For more information about CMPro and its Toolbelt feature, visit constructionmasterpro.com.
Contact
Calculated Industries
Stacie Griffin
775-224-7038
calculated.com
Stacie Griffin
775-224-7038
calculated.com
