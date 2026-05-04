Scaleo Releases v3.28 for iGaming Operators, Adding Clearer Commission Plan Control
Scaleo Releases v3.28 for iGaming Operators, Adding Clearer Commission Plan Control, Creative Segmentation, and More Accurate Player Attribution. January 2026 update improves commission plan visibility and search, landing assignment for affiliates, creative categorization, and player/trader reporting accuracy.
Prague, Czech Republic, May 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scaleo, an affiliate marketing software built for iGaming operations, today announced the release of Scaleo v3.28 for iGaming Operators.
Details: https://www.scaleo.io/blog/scaleo-3-28-new-release-for-igaming-operators/
The update focuses on four areas that directly affect operator performance and operational workload: commission plan management clarity, affiliate landing control, creative library segmentation, and more accurate attribution and reporting for player activity.
“Operators don’t lose money because they can’t build links. They lose money because they can’t control them at scale — and because reporting lies in small, expensive ways,” said one of dev team members at Scaleo. “v3.28 is about removing those blind spots: commission plans are readable at a glance, affiliates see the right landings for the plan they’re on, and player attribution is more precise when VPN behavior muddies the data.”
Key updates in Scaleo v3.28
Commission Plans list: faster decisions, fewer clicks
Scaleo v3.28 makes commission plan management more transparent for teams running multiple plans across channels and partner tiers.
Commission details displayed directly in the list so teams can see payout rules at a glance without opening each plan.
Improved search that matches on commission-related values (e.g., entering “20” can return plans containing $20, 20%, ranges that include 20, ID 20, or titles containing 20).
New columns and filters, including Traffic Source and High-Roller Policy, plus a Traffic Source filter for faster plan management across acquisition channels.
Landing assignment inside commission plans
Scaleo v3.28 introduces Landing Assignment within Commission Plans, improving affiliate UX and reducing link setup errors.
When affiliates build tracking links, only relevant landing pages are shown for the selected commission plan.
In the affiliate panel, partners see the correct landings attached to their chosen plan, reducing confusion and misconfigured links.
Creatives: category-based organization for large libraries
Creative assets can now be segmented using categories to keep banner/email libraries structured as they scale.
Assign categories to banners, emails, and other assets.
Filter by category to quickly surface the right creative set for a campaign, geo, or partner segment.
Player & trader tracking: more precise filtering and attribution
v3.28 improves visibility into acquisition performance and corrects common attribution edge cases.
Traffic Source column + filter added to Players and Traders lists to support cleaner performance analysis.
More accurate registration country tracking: Scaleo can now store the user-selected registration country even when it differs from IP-detected country—useful for VPN registrations where the player selects their real country in the form. This improves attribution accuracy and reduces commission calculation errors tied to geo.
Fixes and stability improvements
Scaleo v3.28 also includes multiple reliability fixes that improve report accuracy and affiliate panel visibility:
Resolved intermittent issues with filtering and grouping by tags, categories, and managers in reports.
Fixed a bug where the Browser column could appear empty in Affiliate Panel → Transactions.
Fixed an issue where cohort filtering by FTD date could show incorrect deposit counts.
Availability
Scaleo v3.28 is now live for iGaming Operator environments. Deployment timing may vary by hosting configuration and release channel.
About Scaleo
Scaleo is an affiliate tracking and management platform designed for iGaming operators and performance-driven affiliate programs. It provides tracking, attribution, commission plan management, reporting, and operational controls to support scalable partner acquisition.
Media Contact
Scaleo Press Team
Email: liz@scaleo.io
Website: https://www.scaleo.io
Details: https://www.scaleo.io/blog/scaleo-3-28-new-release-for-igaming-operators/
The update focuses on four areas that directly affect operator performance and operational workload: commission plan management clarity, affiliate landing control, creative library segmentation, and more accurate attribution and reporting for player activity.
“Operators don’t lose money because they can’t build links. They lose money because they can’t control them at scale — and because reporting lies in small, expensive ways,” said one of dev team members at Scaleo. “v3.28 is about removing those blind spots: commission plans are readable at a glance, affiliates see the right landings for the plan they’re on, and player attribution is more precise when VPN behavior muddies the data.”
Key updates in Scaleo v3.28
Commission Plans list: faster decisions, fewer clicks
Scaleo v3.28 makes commission plan management more transparent for teams running multiple plans across channels and partner tiers.
Commission details displayed directly in the list so teams can see payout rules at a glance without opening each plan.
Improved search that matches on commission-related values (e.g., entering “20” can return plans containing $20, 20%, ranges that include 20, ID 20, or titles containing 20).
New columns and filters, including Traffic Source and High-Roller Policy, plus a Traffic Source filter for faster plan management across acquisition channels.
Landing assignment inside commission plans
Scaleo v3.28 introduces Landing Assignment within Commission Plans, improving affiliate UX and reducing link setup errors.
When affiliates build tracking links, only relevant landing pages are shown for the selected commission plan.
In the affiliate panel, partners see the correct landings attached to their chosen plan, reducing confusion and misconfigured links.
Creatives: category-based organization for large libraries
Creative assets can now be segmented using categories to keep banner/email libraries structured as they scale.
Assign categories to banners, emails, and other assets.
Filter by category to quickly surface the right creative set for a campaign, geo, or partner segment.
Player & trader tracking: more precise filtering and attribution
v3.28 improves visibility into acquisition performance and corrects common attribution edge cases.
Traffic Source column + filter added to Players and Traders lists to support cleaner performance analysis.
More accurate registration country tracking: Scaleo can now store the user-selected registration country even when it differs from IP-detected country—useful for VPN registrations where the player selects their real country in the form. This improves attribution accuracy and reduces commission calculation errors tied to geo.
Fixes and stability improvements
Scaleo v3.28 also includes multiple reliability fixes that improve report accuracy and affiliate panel visibility:
Resolved intermittent issues with filtering and grouping by tags, categories, and managers in reports.
Fixed a bug where the Browser column could appear empty in Affiliate Panel → Transactions.
Fixed an issue where cohort filtering by FTD date could show incorrect deposit counts.
Availability
Scaleo v3.28 is now live for iGaming Operator environments. Deployment timing may vary by hosting configuration and release channel.
About Scaleo
Scaleo is an affiliate tracking and management platform designed for iGaming operators and performance-driven affiliate programs. It provides tracking, attribution, commission plan management, reporting, and operational controls to support scalable partner acquisition.
Media Contact
Scaleo Press Team
Email: liz@scaleo.io
Website: https://www.scaleo.io
Contact
ScaleoContact
Elizabeth Sramek
+0420705677123
https://www.scaleo.io
Elizabeth Sramek
+0420705677123
https://www.scaleo.io
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