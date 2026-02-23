MLA Psychology Embarks on a New Chapter in Providing Accessible, High-Quality Mental Health Care in Australia
Gold Coast, Australia, February 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the launching of something new and exciting that reflects its ongoing commitment to accessible, high-quality mental health care. This next chapter brings expanded capacity, fresh expertise, and an even stronger focus on delivering excellent outcomes for clients across Australia.
As part of this soft launch, MLA Psychology is onboarding a new expert psychologist to its growing team to better serve its clientele in the Sunshine Coast. This addition strengthens the practice’s ability to provide efficient, responsive, and evidence-based support through both telehealth and face-to-face services. Clients can expect the same trusted, client-centred approach, now backed by broader clinical availability and enhanced service delivery.
MLA Psychology has always prioritised flexibility and access. With increasing demand for mental health support, this expansion allows the practice to reduce wait times while maintaining a high standard of care. Telehealth services continue to offer convenient access for clients who prefer support from home, while in-person sessions remain available for those who benefit from face-to-face connection.
The newly onboarding psychologist brings strong clinical experience and a values-aligned approach to care. Their expertise supports MLA Psychology’s focus on practical, compassionate, and evidence-informed therapy. This ensures clients receive support that is tailored, effective, and grounded in best practice.
This soft launch is not just about growth. It is about refining how care is delivered. Systems and processes have been strengthened behind the scenes to ensure appointments run smoothly, communication is clear, and clients feel supported from first contact through to ongoing therapy. The goal is simple: make accessing mental health support easier, faster, and more effective.
While this is a soft launch, it marks the beginning of several upcoming developments designed to further enhance client experience and service reach. MLA Psychology is taking a measured and thoughtful approach, ensuring each step aligns with its core mission of supporting mental wellbeing with integrity and care.
More details will be shared in the coming weeks. For now, clients and referrers can look forward to expanded availability, continued flexibility across telehealth and face-to-face sessions, and the same trusted quality MLA Psychology is known for.
Kelly Kerrick
(07) 5606 1784
https://mlapsychology.com/
