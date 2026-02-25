Edit on the Spot Launches Qcut, a Private Browser-Based Video Editor Without Commitments
Edit on the Spot launches Qcut.app, a free, browser-based video editor. The tool offers 12 features like trimming and conversion with total privacy, requiring no downloads, accounts or watermarks.
San Francisco, CA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edit on the Spot, a developer of specialized media solutions, today announced the debut of Qcut, a web-based video editor that prioritizes user privacy and efficiency. The platform, available at Qcut.app, enables users to execute professional-grade edits directly within a browser, eliminating the need for software installations, account registrations, or costly subscriptions.
While conventional online editors often require users to upload sensitive files to third-party servers, Qcut utilizes a local-processing architecture. This ensures that video data remains on the user's device and is permanently cleared once the session ends—a critical feature for corporate, legal and educational professionals handling confidential content.
“Qcut exists because editing a video shouldn’t require installing software, creating an account, or giving up your privacy,” said Martin Renaud, co-founder and Product Owner at Edit on the Spot. “We wanted something fast, simple, and trustworthy — so we built it.”
The suite features 12 essential functions, including precision trimming, multi-format conversion and audio extraction. By bypassing the traditional cloud-upload model, Qcut allows marketers, podcasters, and event teams to produce high-resolution exports instantly and without the branding constraints typical of free software.
Experience the tool at Qcut.app. (https://qcut.app/)
About Edit on the Spot™
Edit on the Spot is an AI-powered video editing platform that automates the creation and delivery of branded video content for live events. Built for event organisers, venues, marketers, and production teams, it captures livestreams and instantly produces polished session segments and social-ready clips—without uploads, downloads, or delays. Its product suite includes Gradcut, delivering personalised graduation videos within minutes, Qcut, a fast in-browser editor for creators, and Eventcut, an end-to-end solution for multi-track conferences with AI-driven segmentation, branding, captioning, and distribution. By editing video in real time, Edit on the Spot reduces costs, streamlines workflows, and increases engagement across events at scale.
While conventional online editors often require users to upload sensitive files to third-party servers, Qcut utilizes a local-processing architecture. This ensures that video data remains on the user's device and is permanently cleared once the session ends—a critical feature for corporate, legal and educational professionals handling confidential content.
“Qcut exists because editing a video shouldn’t require installing software, creating an account, or giving up your privacy,” said Martin Renaud, co-founder and Product Owner at Edit on the Spot. “We wanted something fast, simple, and trustworthy — so we built it.”
The suite features 12 essential functions, including precision trimming, multi-format conversion and audio extraction. By bypassing the traditional cloud-upload model, Qcut allows marketers, podcasters, and event teams to produce high-resolution exports instantly and without the branding constraints typical of free software.
Experience the tool at Qcut.app. (https://qcut.app/)
About Edit on the Spot™
Edit on the Spot is an AI-powered video editing platform that automates the creation and delivery of branded video content for live events. Built for event organisers, venues, marketers, and production teams, it captures livestreams and instantly produces polished session segments and social-ready clips—without uploads, downloads, or delays. Its product suite includes Gradcut, delivering personalised graduation videos within minutes, Qcut, a fast in-browser editor for creators, and Eventcut, an end-to-end solution for multi-track conferences with AI-driven segmentation, branding, captioning, and distribution. By editing video in real time, Edit on the Spot reduces costs, streamlines workflows, and increases engagement across events at scale.
Contact
Edit on the SpotContact
Anastasha Renaud
+6143138357
www.gradcut.com
Anastasha Renaud
+6143138357
www.gradcut.com
Categories