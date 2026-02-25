Visu UDI Upgraded to Automate Regulatory Data Validation and Seamless EUDAMED Submissions
DDi launches Visu UDI for global UDI compliance—streamlining data validation, EUDAMED submissions, and master data management. With M2M connectivity and strict rules, it ensures accurate data across FDA, NMPA, and EU markets.
Monmouth Junction, NJ, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- To help medical device companies tackle the complexities of the EU’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and other global mandates, DDi, a leading provider of regulatory and clinical automation solutions, has launched Visu UDI, an advanced automation platform for global regulatory submissions.
Visu UDI distinguishes itself with a robust Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity framework, eliminating the risks associated with manual file handling. The software features a sophisticated Regulatory Data Validation Engine that runs pre-submission logic to detect missing attributes and format errors before data ever reaches health authorities.
"With the shifting landscape of XML standards, manufacturers need more than a publishing tool - they need intelligent automation," stated DDi. "Our proprietary smartRules engine automatically picks up daily data changes, validates them against country-specific rules, and publishes the necessary files without manual intervention."
Technical Highlights:
· Global Gateways: Pre-configured connectors for FDA GUDID (HL7 SPL), China NMPA, and EUDAMED.
· System Agnostic Integration: Robust APIs ensure seamless connection with SAP, Oracle, Agile PLM, and major labeling software.
· Real-Time Tracking: Automated acknowledgment and error report handling (Ack & Nack management) provide total visibility into submission status.
For more information, visit https://www.ddismart.com/udi-unique-device-identification-solutions/
