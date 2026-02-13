Author Ed Thurman’s New Book, "One Bite at a Time," Aims to Help Readers Better Understand God’s Word by Presenting Scriptural Passages Together for Easy Studying

Recent release “One Bite at a Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ed Thurman is a thought-provoking and compelling Biblical study guide designed to make God’s Word more digestible and easy to understand. Perfect for both devout believers and newcomers to God’s flock, “One Bite at a Time” will bring Scripture to life in brand new ways.