Author Ed Thurman’s New Book, "One Bite at a Time," Aims to Help Readers Better Understand God’s Word by Presenting Scriptural Passages Together for Easy Studying
Recent release “One Bite at a Time” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ed Thurman is a thought-provoking and compelling Biblical study guide designed to make God’s Word more digestible and easy to understand. Perfect for both devout believers and newcomers to God’s flock, “One Bite at a Time” will bring Scripture to life in brand new ways.
Denton, TX, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ed Thurman, founder of Triple T Marketing who has worked as a marketing consultant for several companies over the years, has completed his new book, “One Bite at a Time”: a unique study guide that takes readers through the Bible to help them better understand God’s Word.
In a review for the book, Brad Sutton, pastor of Point Church, shares, “‘One Bite at a Time’ will refresh the believer and guide the seeker. There is an old joke about a man who was asked, ‘How do you eat an elephant?’ The man spat in the dirt, looked at his audience through a squinted eye, and said, ‘One bite at a time.’ Many people are challenged by the thought of reading the Bible because of the time required and the seeker not expecting the splendor of the Good News. Ed Thurman has delivered a ‘one bite at a time’ approach to scripture that is going to make digesting the Good News something very achievable.
“Just opening the pages encourages the reader to dive in. You know exactly what you are going to be reading, and as a bonus, you will know how much time it will take! I am convinced that Ed’s work will refresh the believer and jump-start the seeker in their understanding of the Gospel faster than anything else I have seen.
“As pastor, I am always searching for a tool that can help my friends understand the beauty and the glory of God’s plan. I cannot wait to put this well-developed book in the hands of the people I love. I wholeheartedly recommend Ed Thurman’s ‘One Bite at a Time!’”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ed Thurman’s engaging tale is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to grow their faith with the Lord through His Holy Word, offering a new way to connect with Scripture like never before.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "One Bite at a Time" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
