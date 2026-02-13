Author Dr. Bruno N. Koffi’s New Book “The Devil Woman from Africa” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Teacher from Côte d’Ivoire Who is Betrayed by the Woman He Loves
Recent release “The Devil Woman from Africa” from Page Publishing author Dr. Bruno N. Koffi centers around Ndja Nglwan, a teacher who falls in love with one of his students despite her relationship with an older wealthy man. After leaving her and moving to America, the two are reunited, only for her to cause enough heartache that he resolves to leave her once more for his own sanity.
West Hartford, CT, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bruno N. Koffi, who holds a bachelor’s degree in teaching English as a second language from the University of Abidjan and also pursued a master’s program in communication sciences, has completed his new book “The Devil Woman from Africa”: a captivating story of a teacher whose love affair with a student leads to years of pain and a toxic relationship he must find a way out of.
Author Dr. Bruno N. Koffi was born in the quiet town of Bongouanou, nestled in the heart of Côte d’Ivoire. After completing his higher education, he embarked on his teaching career at Lycée Kacou Joseph in Abengourou, before moving north to teach English at Collège Bema Coulibaly in Korhogo. However, as political unrest began to unravel the fabric of his homeland and with the encouragement of a close friend, Bruno made the life-changing decision to emigrate to the United States. In America, he found a new purpose working in mental health services while furthering his education with a master’s degree in secondary education from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. By 1997, he had joined the faculty of William Hall High School in West Hartford, Connecticut, where he currently teaches French and Spanish with unwavering dedication.
“Ndja Nglwan, a recent graduate from the University of Abidjan, begins his teaching career in the small northern town of Korhogo,” writes Dr. Koffi. “While there, he falls deeply in love with one of his students, unaware that she is already entangled in a committed relationship with a wealthier older man—a sugar daddy. Despite the risks and complications, Ndja Nglwan and the young lady embark on a passionate affair. However, their happiness is short-lived when the older lover grows suspicious. Though he fails to catch them in the act, he takes swift controlling measures that temporarily drive a wedge between the pair.
“Amid the increasing tension, political unrest, and the encouragement of a close friend, Ndja Nglwan makes the life-changing decision to emigrate to the United States. Several years pass, and out of the blue, the young woman contacts Ndja Nglwan from England, announcing that she has ended her relationship with her old lover. Revitalized by her words and the memory of their shared past, Ndja Nglwan becomes determined to reunite with her. After many exhausting and unsuccessful attempts, he finally manages to bring her to America.
“However, what begins as a hopeful reunion soon turns into a nightmare. Ndja Nglwan is bombarded with calls from arrogant men seeking her affection, and he uncovers a string of mocking and provocative messages as well as love letters from her lovers. The young woman’s behavior and responses suggest that she still entertains their advances, sometimes even on the bed she now shares with Ndja Nglwan. Burdened by a growing sense of betrayal, Ndja Nglwan began to realize that the people he had once considered friends were nothing more than backstabbers, liars, and manipulators. The very individuals he had trusted and leaned on were the same ones undermining him behind his back. As the layers of deceit unraveled, he found himself increasingly isolated, forced to distance himself from their toxic influence. Ndja Nglwan stood at a painful crossroads, knowing he had to sever these ties for the sake of his own peace and well-being. It wasn’t just his ill-intentioned so-called friends he had to cut out of his life; he also had to make the agonizing decision to kick out the young woman he had waited for so patiently for five long years. The realization that she, too, had betrayed his trust was a devastating blow. For the past six months since she reentered his life, misery, anguish, and sleepless nights have plagued him. His friends have shown their true colors, revealing envy, jealousy, and animosity. Letting her go was as heart-wrenching as it was essential, but Ndja Nglwan knew that to reclaim his life, he had to sever toxic relationships that had poisoned it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Bruno N. Koffi’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Ndja’s journey to find his freedom once more. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Devil Woman from Africa” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, weaving a twisted tale of love, jealousy, and betrayal.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Devil Woman from Africa" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
