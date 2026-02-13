Author Dr. Bruno N. Koffi’s New Book “The Devil Woman from Africa” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Teacher from Côte d’Ivoire Who is Betrayed by the Woman He Loves

Recent release “The Devil Woman from Africa” from Page Publishing author Dr. Bruno N. Koffi centers around Ndja Nglwan, a teacher who falls in love with one of his students despite her relationship with an older wealthy man. After leaving her and moving to America, the two are reunited, only for her to cause enough heartache that he resolves to leave her once more for his own sanity.