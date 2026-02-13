Author Latiesha George’s Debut Novel “Saltwater Saints” is a Riveting Thriller That Follows a True Crime Podcaster’s Murder Investigation Onboard a Luxury Cruise Ship
Recent release and first in a series “Saltwater Saints” from Page Publishing author Latiesha George is a chilling murder mystery novel that follows Riley Cross, a true crime podcaster, who boards a luxury cruise liner to enjoy some peace and quiet from her work. But when a fellow passenger goes missing, Riley finds herself drawn to investigate what truly happened, only to uncover a shocking conspiracy below deck.
Pine Mountain, GA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Latiesha George, a passionate neurodivergent storyteller with a deep-rooted fascination for unraveling the complexities of human nature, has completed her new book “Saltwater Saints”: a compelling novel that follows a true crime podcaster whose cruise vacation turns into a murder investigation where she uncovers a sinister plot and a secret cult.
“What if the perfect murder wasn’t on land…but overboard?” writes Latiesha. “In ‘Saltwater Saints,’ true crime podcaster Riley Cross boards the luxury cruise ship ‘Elysium’ seeking respite from her investigative work. However, her plans for relaxation are upended when Lila Warren, a newlywed passenger, mysteriously disappears overboard. Sensing foul play, Riley delves into the ship’s underbelly, uncovering a clandestine cult among the crew that practices ritualistic sacrifices to the sea. As Riley races to expose the truth, she confronts the perilous depths of human belief and the lengths to which some will go to appease their deities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Latiesha George’s enthralling tale is a gripping psychological thriller that explores themes of obsession, morality, and the hidden dangers lurking beneath serene surfaces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Saltwater Saints” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Saltwater Saints” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“What if the perfect murder wasn’t on land…but overboard?” writes Latiesha. “In ‘Saltwater Saints,’ true crime podcaster Riley Cross boards the luxury cruise ship ‘Elysium’ seeking respite from her investigative work. However, her plans for relaxation are upended when Lila Warren, a newlywed passenger, mysteriously disappears overboard. Sensing foul play, Riley delves into the ship’s underbelly, uncovering a clandestine cult among the crew that practices ritualistic sacrifices to the sea. As Riley races to expose the truth, she confronts the perilous depths of human belief and the lengths to which some will go to appease their deities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Latiesha George’s enthralling tale is a gripping psychological thriller that explores themes of obsession, morality, and the hidden dangers lurking beneath serene surfaces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Saltwater Saints” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Saltwater Saints” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories