Author Latiesha George’s Debut Novel “Saltwater Saints” is a Riveting Thriller That Follows a True Crime Podcaster’s Murder Investigation Onboard a Luxury Cruise Ship

Recent release and first in a series “Saltwater Saints” from Page Publishing author Latiesha George is a chilling murder mystery novel that follows Riley Cross, a true crime podcaster, who boards a luxury cruise liner to enjoy some peace and quiet from her work. But when a fellow passenger goes missing, Riley finds herself drawn to investigate what truly happened, only to uncover a shocking conspiracy below deck.