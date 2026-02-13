Author Priscilla Audette’s New Book “Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel” is a Riveting Saga That Follows One Family Across Multiple Generations During the Turn of the Century
Recent release “Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Priscilla Audette is a compelling historical fiction that follows three generations of women from one family during the later part of the nineteenth century into the twentieth century. With each new generation, their stories explore the struggles and triumphs they endured and the family ties that bound them together.
Holden, ME, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Priscilla Audette, an award-winning author who holds a bachelor’s degree from UCLA and a master’s degree in English from North Dakota State University, has completed her new book “Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel”: a stirring historical novel that follows a family’s sprawling saga across three generations from 1894 to 1939.
“‘Gloria in Excelsis’ is a sweeping family saga that steps back in time to the latter years of the nineteenth century and the early decades of the twentieth century, and while the lead characters in this saga are women, interestingly, it is often the actions of the male characters in the book that cause the upheavals driving the sudden plot twists as the story evolves,” writes Audette. “The first section is Gloria’s story, but it doesn’t end with Gloria’s marriage to the rakish man who wooed and won her. That is only part of the story. Gloria does marry, and she has five children. The middle portion of the book is mostly about her sixth child, Thelma, who wasn’t born to her but was a foundling who was embraced by the family. And so while we continue to see Gloria in her mature years, we are also witness to Thelma (as well as the other children) as she grows and matures against the historical backdrop of World War I, the Spanish influenza epidemic, and the Great Depression. The third and final section of this novel isn’t a continuation of the second portion of the book but runs parallel to it. In Mary Ellen’s story, we find answers to the questions of what was happening over there while this was happening here. In this third section, characters from the first two sections are met once again and seen from new and different perspectives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Priscilla Audette’s richly written novel will resonate with readers from all walks of life as it explores the power of love and the strength of family ties, whether one is born into their family or otherwise. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
