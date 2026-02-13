Author Priscilla Audette’s New Book “Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel” is a Riveting Saga That Follows One Family Across Multiple Generations During the Turn of the Century

Recent release “Gloria in Excelsis: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Priscilla Audette is a compelling historical fiction that follows three generations of women from one family during the later part of the nineteenth century into the twentieth century. With each new generation, their stories explore the struggles and triumphs they endured and the family ties that bound them together.