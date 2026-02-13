Author Nathan Cross’s New Book “Dare to Inspire: A Journey through Scars and Grace” is a Powerful Memoir Exploring the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs Through Life
Recent release “Dare to Inspire: A Journey through Scars and Grace” from Page Publishing author Nathan Cross chronicles the author’s personal journey of resilience while navigating a tumultuous childhood and the challenges of adulthood. Exploring themes of faith, family, and personal growth, “Dare to Inspire” weaves a moving self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Cross, a loving husband and father who has nearly three decades of experience in the electrical engineering field, has completed his new book “Dare to Inspire: A Journey through Scars and Grace”: a compelling autobiography that chronicles the author’s journey through life as a devoted father, passionate coach, and resilient individual who has faced numerous challenges and triumphs.
In “Dare to Inspire,” author Nathan Cross documents his journey through life, beginning with his complex childhood and the deep bond he shared with his siblings, particularly his sister Dakota, who provided unwavering support and love. As he navigates the ups and downs of fatherhood, Nathan’s experiences with his children highlight the importance of co-parenting and the positive influence of strong familial relationships. Through his commitment to building a thriving baseball program and instilling life lessons in his players, he showcases his belief in the transformative power of sports.
His marriage to May adds new dimensions to Nathan’s story, revealing both the challenges and joys of returning to Indiana after years away. Together, they embrace the trials of merging their families while building a life that honors the past and welcomes the future. Nathan admires May’s strength and unwavering commitment as they support their children’s individual journeys.
Central to this journey is Nathan’s deepening faith, which provides guidance and resilience as he faces life’s challenges. His spiritual growth fosters a sense of purpose, encouraging compassion in family dynamics. Their shared experiences deepen their bond, providing comfort in moments of uncertainty. As they cultivate a home filled with love, faith, and resilience, Nathan recognizes that their partnership is essential for their family and his personal growth.
“This is the story of how I emerged from the shadows of a turbulent upbringing to become a man grounded in faith, a believer in Christ, and someone my wife and children are proud to call their husband and father,” writes Cross. “Through challenges, victories, and the many lessons life has offered, I’ve grown into the person I am today—defined by resilience, love, and a deep sense of purpose. My journey, both on the baseball field and in life is one of transformation—shaped by faith, family, and an unwavering commitment to becoming the best version of myself.
“It’s a story of pain and healing, loss and redemption, and a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and the unyielding human spirit to rise above circumstances that seek to break us. My relationship with Christ saved my life, offering me a new beginning and a sense of completeness I had never known. Yet it has been a constant battle to feel deserving of His love, to see myself as worthy of His grace. I am a sinner, having made many bad choices, but my hope is to finish my days living for His glory and giving back to the youth in my community, so they, too, have a safe place and know that someone truly cares about them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nathan Cross’s compelling memoir, rich with themes of resilience, love, and personal growth, is an inspiring testament to the importance of community, connection, and the unyielding strength of family bonds. As he reflects on the path that has shaped him into the man he is today, readers are invited to share in his journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of happiness amid life’s inevitable changes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dare to Inspire: A Journey through Scars and Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, Nathan Cross’s compelling memoir, rich with themes of resilience, love, and personal growth, is an inspiring testament to the importance of community, connection, and the unyielding strength of family bonds. As he reflects on the path that has shaped him into the man he is today, readers are invited to share in his journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of happiness amid life’s inevitable changes.
