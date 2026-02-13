Author Penn Woods’ New Book “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST” is a Faith-Based Tale Exploring Family Conflict and the Trials of High School Through a Christian Lens
Recent release “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST” from Covenant Books author Penn Woods is a compelling story that centers around a high school senior and his sophomore sister who find themselves struggling with pressures both at home and school. After having his identity shattered, young David vows to help other students who he considered lost souls.
Los Alamitos, CA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Penn Woods, who holds a California lifetime teaching credential as well as a JD law degree, has completed her new book, “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST”: a stirring tale that follows a pair of siblings as they struggle with both their home and school lives, exploring their trials through a Christian lens.
The author shares, “David Windsor, a Bible reader, is in his last year at Phelepia High while his sophomore sister, Andi, writes for the school paper. David prays for basketball success while Andi sets specific writing goals. Their sibling friction is heightened when David suffers under an abusive coach and determines to save lost souls of the world, beginning at school.
“Outside forces interrupt their hopes and aspirations: a coach intent on winning at all cost, a dragon-lady English teacher who shares porno plots, an assistant principal who ridicules students’ freedom of speech, along with anxious, nosy parents.
“With his identity shattered, David strives to live as a spirit while Andi complains to her best friend, Daphne, about her busybody mom and accuses David of murdering her pet.
“Why does God let bad things happen?
“Will the injured teens overcome a spiteful coach, a scary English teacher, a vindictive assistant principal, a quirky psychiatrist, a drive-by debacle, a waterbed wrestle, and a meddlesome mom? Plus, other pop-up concerns: Do animals have souls? Are Jews the chosen people? Veggie diet versus gain-weight diet? Can you lose your salvation?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Penn Woods’ new book is designed to introduce preteens and teens to God, and will captivate audiences as they follow David and Andi in their search for answers to their most pressing questions about the world around them and their faith.
Readers can purchase “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The author shares, “David Windsor, a Bible reader, is in his last year at Phelepia High while his sophomore sister, Andi, writes for the school paper. David prays for basketball success while Andi sets specific writing goals. Their sibling friction is heightened when David suffers under an abusive coach and determines to save lost souls of the world, beginning at school.
“Outside forces interrupt their hopes and aspirations: a coach intent on winning at all cost, a dragon-lady English teacher who shares porno plots, an assistant principal who ridicules students’ freedom of speech, along with anxious, nosy parents.
“With his identity shattered, David strives to live as a spirit while Andi complains to her best friend, Daphne, about her busybody mom and accuses David of murdering her pet.
“Why does God let bad things happen?
“Will the injured teens overcome a spiteful coach, a scary English teacher, a vindictive assistant principal, a quirky psychiatrist, a drive-by debacle, a waterbed wrestle, and a meddlesome mom? Plus, other pop-up concerns: Do animals have souls? Are Jews the chosen people? Veggie diet versus gain-weight diet? Can you lose your salvation?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Penn Woods’ new book is designed to introduce preteens and teens to God, and will captivate audiences as they follow David and Andi in their search for answers to their most pressing questions about the world around them and their faith.
Readers can purchase “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories