Author Penn Woods’ New Book “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST” is a Faith-Based Tale Exploring Family Conflict and the Trials of High School Through a Christian Lens

Recent release “UPSIDE DOWN FOR CHRIST” from Covenant Books author Penn Woods is a compelling story that centers around a high school senior and his sophomore sister who find themselves struggling with pressures both at home and school. After having his identity shattered, young David vows to help other students who he considered lost souls.