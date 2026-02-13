Author Blooming cereus’s New Book “My Letter to You” is a Stunning Collection of Poems Exploring Universal Themes of Loss, Heartache, and Love
Recent release “My Letter to You” from Covenant Books author Blooming cereus is a poignant and compelling assortment of poems exploring the transcendent themes of love and all its many shades. The author writes to help those with feelings that are hard to convey. “My Letter to You” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blooming cereus, who fell in love with poetry at the age of twelve, has completed their new book, “My Letter to You”: a moving and heartfelt series of poems that take readers on a journey through the author’s very soul as they reflects on transcendent themes of love.
“A book drifting through the time of love,” shares the author. “While a flower depicts the meaning of love from one to another. A love they cannot help but get lost in. A love that transcends the meaning of finding another. Whether real or imaginary, a love we all hope to experience at least once in this lifetime.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Blooming cereus’s new book, with artwork by illustrator Tamia Perkins, is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, weaving a beautiful and thought-provoking tapestry of what it truly means to love.
Readers can purchase “My Letter to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
