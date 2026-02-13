Author Shannon Dotson and illustrator Sydney Lloyd’s New Book “Growing in Faith: My First Words” is Designed to Help Children Learn to Recognize Christ and His Teachings
Recent release “Growing in Faith: My First Words” from Covenant Books author Shannon Dotson and illustrator Sydney Lloyd is a collection of words from the Gospels that, accompanied by moving artwork, will help inspire young readers to learn more about Christ and develop their faith through a gospel-centered vocabulary.
Bowie, MD, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Dotson, a retired school teacher and loving grandmother, and illustrator Sydney Lloyd have completed their new book, “Growing in Faith: My First Words”: an engaging collection of words from the Gospels that will help readers of all ages develop a faith-based vocabulary and grow to recognize and love Jesus Christ.
“‘Growing in Faith: My First Words’ has carefully selected gospel words accompanied by inspired illustrations to help children recognize Christ and connect with Him and His gospel,” writes Dotson. “This book can grow with children providing brief, simple, Christ-centered explanations to help parents and families build gospel-centered vocabulary beginning at a young age. These explanations can support families as they begin to build a strong foundation of faith, testimony, and the teachings of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shannon Dotson’s new book came to fruition when, as the author was rocking her grandson, she realized that books centered on religious themes were needed for young children, especially those introducing religious vocabulary. Inspired by this moment, Dotson wrote “Growing in Faith” to ensure her grandchildren grew to know of her love for God and Jesus Christ.
With vibrant and inspiring artwork by illustrator Sydney Lloyd, “Growing in Faith: My First Words” is a vital resource for parents and guardians alike who hope to inspire their children to discover Christ’s blessings and carry his love and teachings with them throughout life.
Readers can purchase “Growing in Faith: My First Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
