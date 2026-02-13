Author Shannon Dotson and illustrator Sydney Lloyd’s New Book “Growing in Faith: My First Words” is Designed to Help Children Learn to Recognize Christ and His Teachings

Recent release “Growing in Faith: My First Words” from Covenant Books author Shannon Dotson and illustrator Sydney Lloyd is a collection of words from the Gospels that, accompanied by moving artwork, will help inspire young readers to learn more about Christ and develop their faith through a gospel-centered vocabulary.