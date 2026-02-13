Author Louis R. Engel’s New Book “Santa's Secret Journey” is a Charming Tale That Follows Santa’s Adventure to Offer Comfort and Joy to Others After Christmas
Recent release “Santa's Secret Journey: A Journey of Kindness, Hope, and the Magic of Connection” from Covenant Books author Louis R. Engel centers around Mr. Albright, a man who is surprised when his dream is fulfilled and he becomes the next Santa Claus. After delivering presents on Christmas, he sets out to accomplish his next task of providing joy to others after the holiday season.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Louis R. Engel, a businessman who dedicates his free time to gardening, a passion he inherited from his grandmother, has completed his new book, “Santa's Secret Journey: A Journey of Kindness, Hope, and the Magic of Connection”: a heartfelt story that follows the newest Santa Claus as he sets out to help others after the Christmas Holiday.
“Mr. Benjamin Albright, a man of quiet wonder, always dreamed of becoming Santa,” writes Engel. “But not just for the joy of giving. He dreamed of using the time after the Christmas season to help others. During his lifetime, he always found one way or another to help young and old, and he did this joyfully until his death at a ripe old age. Upon his passing, miraculously, his dream was fulfilled, and he became Santa. As customary during Christmas, he would spread joy and cheer by giving gifts. However, the stories in this book are about what happens after Christmas, when he sets out on journeys of kindness, hope, and the magic of connection.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louis R. Engel’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Mr. Albright’s journey to help those in need with a magical assist. With colorful artwork to help bring Engel’s story to life, “Santa’s Secret Journey” is sure to become a beloved new addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions, helping to spread the true meaning of the holiday season.
Readers can purchase “Santa's Secret Journey: A Journey of Kindness, Hope, and the Magic of Connection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
