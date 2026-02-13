Author Louis R. Engel’s New Book “Santa's Secret Journey” is a Charming Tale That Follows Santa’s Adventure to Offer Comfort and Joy to Others After Christmas

Recent release “Santa's Secret Journey: A Journey of Kindness, Hope, and the Magic of Connection” from Covenant Books author Louis R. Engel centers around Mr. Albright, a man who is surprised when his dream is fulfilled and he becomes the next Santa Claus. After delivering presents on Christmas, he sets out to accomplish his next task of providing joy to others after the holiday season.