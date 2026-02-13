Author Jim Copeland’s New Book, "Extrusion Technology," is a Comprehensive Manual for the Plastics Extrusion Industry, from Machinery Design to Plastic Processing

Recent release “Extrusion Technology” from Covenant Books author Jim Copeland is an in-depth technical guide designed for professionals in the plastics industry. Drawing on his five decades of experience, Copeland’s manual is a vital resource for technicians and engineers, highlighting the entire process from machine design to production.