Author Jim Copeland’s New Book, "Extrusion Technology," is a Comprehensive Manual for the Plastics Extrusion Industry, from Machinery Design to Plastic Processing
Recent release “Extrusion Technology” from Covenant Books author Jim Copeland is an in-depth technical guide designed for professionals in the plastics industry. Drawing on his five decades of experience, Copeland’s manual is a vital resource for technicians and engineers, highlighting the entire process from machine design to production.
Mountain View, AR, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Copeland, who has over fifty years of experience in the plastics extrusion industry, has completed his new book, “Extrusion Technology”: a thorough guide for the plastics extrusion industry that covers the entire process in great detail.
Well-respected for his knowledge and expertise, author Jim Copeland is sought out nationally by many major manufacturers for new equipment recommendations, installations, process and equipment troubleshooting, and a variety of other industry-related challenges. He has spent his career building and rebuilding state-of-the-art plastic manufacturing plants, and is considered by many to be one of the most innovative thinkers and problem solvers in the industry. Always thinking on the cutting edge, Copeland has developed processes widely used across the industry every day. Additionally, he holds several US patents for extrusion-related equipment and processes.
“‘Extrusion Technology’ is a valuable resource for anyone who is engaged in the plastics extrusion industry,” writes Copeland. “The manual walks the reader through every step of the extrusion process, teaching how the machinery is designed to function and how the plastic is designed to be processed in that machinery. The process of plastic extrusion is explained in detail from beginning to end. There is something for every level of extrusion technician to learn and apply to the job. This manual should be kept in the toolbox along with all other important tools.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Copeland’s new book draws on the author’s exceptional knowledge and lifetime experience to deliver readers a keen logical understanding of the extrusion process that is perfect for professionals in the industry at any level.
Readers can purchase “Extrusion Technology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
