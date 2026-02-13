Author Sherry Pullens’s New Book "the Fallen Morning Star" is a Powerful Retelling of the Rise, Rebellion, and Ultimate Fall of the Angel Lucifer
Recent release “The Fallen Morning Star” from Covenant Books author Sherry Pullens is a gripping retelling of the story of Lucifer, and how his rebellion against God led to him being cast out from Heaven. Through Lucifer’s journey, Pullens invites readers to reflect on their own inner battles and the lasting consequences of their actions.
Purvis, MS, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Pullens, a loving mother, devoted minister’s wife, and entrepreneur whose journey has been marked by a deep commitment to faith and leadership, has completed her new book, “The Fallen Morning Star”: a compelling novel that chronicles Lucifer’s ultimate fall from grace.
With over thirty years of experience as a successful real estate broker, author Sherry Pullens founded her own company, where she taught and mentored many agents, equipping them to thrive in their careers. Her dedication to excellence extended beyond her business, as she actively contributed to her profession by serving on committees at local, state, and national levels. Sherry has inspired others with her visionary leadership and frequently shared her insights at conferences, empowering audiences with her knowledge and experiences.
“As we stand at the gateway of a story woven with myth, truth, and moral reckoning, ‘The Fall of the Morning Star’ beckons us to embark on a journey both timeless and deeply personal,” shares Pullens. “This is not just a tale of angels and ancient rebellion—it is a mirror reflecting the human soul, its longings, its battles, and the choices that shape our destinies.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Pullens’s new book is not simply a tale of judgment but also a meditation on the strength of the human spirit that invites readers to confront their own darkness and find courage in the flicker of hope that remains. Expertly paced and emotionally candid, “The Fallen Morning Star” is a spellbinding journey through struggle, transformation, and ultimately, the triumph of light over darkness.
Readers can purchase “The Fallen Morning Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
