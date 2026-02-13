Author Sherry Pullens’s New Book "the Fallen Morning Star" is a Powerful Retelling of the Rise, Rebellion, and Ultimate Fall of the Angel Lucifer

Recent release “The Fallen Morning Star” from Covenant Books author Sherry Pullens is a gripping retelling of the story of Lucifer, and how his rebellion against God led to him being cast out from Heaven. Through Lucifer’s journey, Pullens invites readers to reflect on their own inner battles and the lasting consequences of their actions.