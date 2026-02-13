Author Diann Duby’s New Book “Too Hard” is a Stirring Account of How the Holy Spirit Helped to Guide the Author Through Moments of Loss to Find Healing and Strength

Recent release “Too Hard” from Covenant Books author Diann Duby is a potent and compelling account that documents how the author found the strength to carry on through life’s trials with the help of the Holy Spirit. Through sharing her story, Duby aims to help others open their hearts to the blessings of the Spirit so that God may intervene in whatever struggles they may be facing.