Author Diann Duby’s New Book “Too Hard” is a Stirring Account of How the Holy Spirit Helped to Guide the Author Through Moments of Loss to Find Healing and Strength
Recent release “Too Hard” from Covenant Books author Diann Duby is a potent and compelling account that documents how the author found the strength to carry on through life’s trials with the help of the Holy Spirit. Through sharing her story, Duby aims to help others open their hearts to the blessings of the Spirit so that God may intervene in whatever struggles they may be facing.
Birch Run, MI, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Diann Duby, who resides in Birch Run, Michigan, where she teaches God’s Word to fifth- to twelfth-grade students, has completed her new book, “Too Hard”: a poignant memoir that shares the author’s journey of how she came to understand who the Holy Spirit is and the power he brings into one’s life as a child of God.
“When life gets too hard, always remember it is God’s power working through the Holy Spirit to help us in this journey, our temporary home,” writes Duby. “It is my prayer you embrace these character traits provided by the Holy Spirit. He helps us to entrust our lives to God’s will and to trust his guidance. We seek his wisdom as we read the Bible, pray, and follow his ways. We can be more like Jesus as we lovingly touch the lives of those whom God has placed in our path.
“It is the fruit of the Spirit, given to everyone who accepts and believes in Jesus, that gives us the power to love like Jesus loves. These divine character traits reflect God’s character.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diann Duby’s new book will help readers discover how the Holy Spirit is at work in their lives, helping them to overcome whatever loss or struggles they may be experiencing just as the author once did. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Too Hard” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the blessings and power of the Holy Spirit to carry God’s children through life’s most difficult moments.
Readers can purchase “Too Hard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When life gets too hard, always remember it is God’s power working through the Holy Spirit to help us in this journey, our temporary home,” writes Duby. “It is my prayer you embrace these character traits provided by the Holy Spirit. He helps us to entrust our lives to God’s will and to trust his guidance. We seek his wisdom as we read the Bible, pray, and follow his ways. We can be more like Jesus as we lovingly touch the lives of those whom God has placed in our path.
“It is the fruit of the Spirit, given to everyone who accepts and believes in Jesus, that gives us the power to love like Jesus loves. These divine character traits reflect God’s character.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diann Duby’s new book will help readers discover how the Holy Spirit is at work in their lives, helping them to overcome whatever loss or struggles they may be experiencing just as the author once did. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Too Hard” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the blessings and power of the Holy Spirit to carry God’s children through life’s most difficult moments.
Readers can purchase “Too Hard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories