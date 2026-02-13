Author Victoria Strong’s New Book “MY JOURNEY FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM: An Autobiography" is a Stirring Memoir of the Author’s Path to Overcoming Trauma Through Faith

Recent release “MY JOURNEY FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM: An Autobiography" from Covenant Books author Victoria Strong is a powerful and thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s journey to find healing and strength to overcome her childhood trauma. Through embracing her faith and God’s plan for her, Victoria offers a memoir of hope and resilience in times of strife.