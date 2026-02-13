Author Victoria Strong’s New Book “MY JOURNEY FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM: An Autobiography" is a Stirring Memoir of the Author’s Path to Overcoming Trauma Through Faith
Recent release “MY JOURNEY FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM: An Autobiography" from Covenant Books author Victoria Strong is a powerful and thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s journey to find healing and strength to overcome her childhood trauma. Through embracing her faith and God’s plan for her, Victoria offers a memoir of hope and resilience in times of strife.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Strong, a native of New York who currently resides in the South along with her adult children, has completed her new book, “MY JOURNEY FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM: An Autobiography": a potent memoir that invites readers to follow along on the author’s journey from fear to freedom as she learned to overcome and heal.
Author Victoria Strong never forgot the bond of love she thought she once had with her mother. Victoria longed for love, peace, and happiness while growing up in New York City with her mother and siblings. Her world was suddenly thrust into confusion. She often wondered, “God, where are you?” when faced with challenging circumstances from childhood forward.
Growing up in church, she always thought of the scripture, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should never perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). But did He forget about her? No child should have had to endure many of the situations she faced.
“I tried to write this book years ago, but I often struggled to find the right words and how to start,” writes Strong. “Over time, I realized that this challenge was because it wasn’t in God’s timing. I believe God has now guided me to share my life story through written words during this season. My emotions fluctuated throughout the process. Although it was tough, it was also healing for me. I often cried while reflecting on my past. Those tears symbolized both pain and joy as I moved from fear to freedom. I still have more to learn. With this in mind, I hope and pray that sharing my experiences with my readers will help them face their past and present struggles.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victoria Strong’s new book is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, promising to resonate with those who have faced a similar path in life to offer them hope for a brighter future.
Readers can purchase “MY JOURNEY FROM FEAR TO FREEDOM: An Autobiography" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
