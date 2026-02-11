Loveforce International Tells America "Let’s Get Cozy"
On Friday, February 13, Loveforce International will release a love song entitled “Let’s Get Cozy.” It is the second week release of Loveforce International’s 6th Annual All Love Song February.
Santa Clarita, CA, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- While some think the world is falling apart, and others fear Friday the 13th, Loveforce International will release a love song. The love song is entitled “Let’s Get Cozy.” The song will be released on Friday, February 13th. It is the second week release of Loveforce International’s 6th Annual All Love Song February.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled ”Let’s Get Cozy.” It is a Soul-R&B song with a laid back funk groove, vocal harmonies, sweet synthesizer accentuation. It has an upbeat feel . Kick back and listen to the music while with romantic lyrics that make you want to lay down with the one you really adore. It’s a little bit Soul & a little bit R&B.
“Despite the chaos and superstition in the world, we are releasing love songs," said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas “So, kick back and listen to this song’s groove, while its romantic lyrics make you want to get cozy with someone you really adore,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
