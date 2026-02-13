Author Greg Kujala’s New Book, "Working at Love," is a Compelling Romance Novel That Follows Two Med School Graduates Who Must Navigate the Pressures of Long Distance
Recent release “Working at Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Greg Kujala is a poignant and captivating story that continues the story of Amanda and David, two recent graduates of Jefferson Medical College, as they pursue differing paths that take them far apart. Now forced into a long distance relationship, their love will be tested by an even greater and unexpected challenge.
Winchester, VA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Greg Kujala, a retired rheumatologist and a loving husband and father, has completed his new book, “Working at Love”: a stirring account that centers around a long distance relationship which experiences a new hardship that both lovers will have to overcome if they have any hope of continuing to build a life together while in separate cities.
Author Greg Kujala earned a BA in biology and a BS in geology at the University of Delaware, a master’s in zoology at the University of Maine, and spent a year in Eilat, Israel, doing mariculture research before going to Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. His internal medicine residency at Wilmington Medical Center was followed by a rheumatology fellowship at the University of Virginia. Greg taught and did research at West Virginia University before moving to Winchester, where he was a solo rheumatologist for thirty years.
“‘Working at Love’ continues the story of Amanda and David following their graduation from Jefferson Medical College,” writes Kujala. “Amanda chose a residency in pathology at Jefferson, while David opted for psychiatry at the Brigham in Boston. Their long-distance connection over the course of the next five years was difficult to maintain. Both Amanda and David grew in affection and respect for each other despite the time and miles between them. Their story opens after they experience a bump in the road during their relationship.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Greg Kujala’s engaging tale is an honest look at the unique struggles of a long distance relationship, and how two lovers deeply devoted to one another can be pushed apart by their own future and goals. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Working at Love” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for the next chapter in Amanda and David’s journey.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Working at Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
