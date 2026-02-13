Author Greg Kujala’s New Book, "Working at Love," is a Compelling Romance Novel That Follows Two Med School Graduates Who Must Navigate the Pressures of Long Distance

Recent release “Working at Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Greg Kujala is a poignant and captivating story that continues the story of Amanda and David, two recent graduates of Jefferson Medical College, as they pursue differing paths that take them far apart. Now forced into a long distance relationship, their love will be tested by an even greater and unexpected challenge.