Author Jerry R. Holton Jr.’s New Book, "The Shy People," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Adventures of Bigfoot and His Family as They Avoid Human Detection
Recent release "The Shy People: We are only bound by the limits in our minds that we set for ourselves." from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry R. Holton Jr. is a captivating story of a Bigfoot clan struggling to survive and remain hidden from humans. Told from Bigfoot’s perspective, “The Shy People” explores their family life, survival lessons, and clashes with human encroachment.
Fort Worth, TX, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerry R. Holton Jr. has completed his new book, "The Shy People: We are only bound by the limits in our minds that we set for ourselves.": a gripping novel that explores the life and adventures of a Bigfoot clan, told from Bigfoot’s perspective as his family attempts to avoid human detection at all costs.
“The wild just got wilder!” writes Holton Jr. “Experience the exciting life of Bigfoot through his own eyes. See his challenging life and trials with his family and clans, dealing with humans and the ever-shrinking world they are trying to live in.
“From the big salty to the west to the hot south, the adventures of the clans are never-ending. Life lessons for surviving, how to kill and protect the family and clan, are embedded in them from birth.
“There is only family—blood. All else is prey!
“For decades, they have remained a myth—stories around the campfire, quick glimpses of a shadowy figure in the woods—and that’s exactly what they train for: to remain shy from today’s world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerry R. Holton Jr.’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey of family’s strong bond and love for one another despite the challenges they must endure. Heartfelt and character-driven, “The Shy People" is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Shy People: We are only bound by the limits in our minds that we set for ourselves." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
