Author Jerry R. Holton Jr.’s New Book, "The Shy People," is a Riveting Tale That Follows the Adventures of Bigfoot and His Family as They Avoid Human Detection

Recent release "The Shy People: We are only bound by the limits in our minds that we set for ourselves." from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry R. Holton Jr. is a captivating story of a Bigfoot clan struggling to survive and remain hidden from humans. Told from Bigfoot’s perspective, “The Shy People” explores their family life, survival lessons, and clashes with human encroachment.