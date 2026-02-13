Jerry Ennis’s New Book, "Memories of Vietnam," is a Compelling and Poignant Account That Chronicles the Author’s Service in Vietnam as Part of the Marines
Fresno, CA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jerry Ennis, a radio operator with Force Logistics Command, Third Marine Division at Cua Viet and Dong Ha in Vietnam, has completed his most recent book, “Memories of Vietnam”: a powerful autobiographical account that follows the author as he recounts his service as a former Marine in Vietnam from August 1967 through October 1968.
“When I went to Vietnam I was as ready as I could be,” writes Ennis. “Most of us went to war, like so many had gone before. The war bleeds you. It makes you mean. It molds you for better, or for worse. We suffered, and we created suffering. We lost our Cherries. It brings life right against your face like a clenched fist and says look how shitty I can be, and look how easy it is to lose it. It makes you feel important. Never before and never since, have I done anything as important. We made our marks in history. It stands out in my life not as the crossroads but the building of the road itself. Whenever I think it’s going bad, or things are tough for me, I remember how it was and I know that nothing can ever be as bad as that. I remember friends who lost their lives and some lost parts of themselves, mentally and physically, and I think myself lucky.”
The author continues, “I see the dress green jacket still hanging in my closet after 50 years. I feel the material and smell it. I think about the eagle, globe, and anchor that we wear, and I hold it in my hand. I think about the lousy food and the lack of it. I think about the blood, and the sweat. I think about the spirit of the men who were willing to go beyond what should be expected of a human being. I think about the pride that drives all Marines to be the very best, and there are none better. I think about how it was to wear Marine Green when I was seventeen. I think about my friends who died, and whenever I hear the Hymn, I get the feeling, and I remember.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jerry Ennis’s book is a deeply personal testament dedicated to all Vietnam veterans, documenting the struggles and trials each one of them faced in service for their country.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Memories of Vietnam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
