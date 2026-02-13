Krystal Fisher’s Newly Released "Flamingos Love Grandmas" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Imagination and the Special Bonds of Family
“Flamingos Love Grandmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Krystal Fisher is a charming picture book that captures the joy, love, and lasting memories shared during time spent with Grandma.
Independence, KY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Flamingos Love Grandmas”: a sweet and whimsical children’s story that follows a young child and a beloved flamingo on a joyful visit filled with crafts, baking, outdoor fun, and bedtime stories at Grandma’s house. “Flamingos Love Grandmas” is the creation of published author, Krystal Fisher, a working mother who draws inspiration from the meaningful moments of everyday life. Called to write through her journey of motherhood, she shares her family’s stories and experiences through children’s books designed to bring joy, comfort, and peace to readers. Krystal lives in Northern Kentucky with her husband, 3 children, and dog, and enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and pursuing creative projects.
Fisher shares, “It’s my hope that in sharing a piece of my children’s grandma, that other children will spend time doing all their favorite things with their grandma – baking the cookies, making the crafts, and spending endless days in laughter. Time with Grandma is never long enough, it is always cherished and holds the biggest place in our hearts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Krystal Fisher’s new book delivers a gentle, rhyming narrative that highlights the warmth of intergenerational love. Through playful moments, heartfelt goodbyes, and joyful surprises, “Flamingos Love Grandmas” reassures young readers that love stretches far beyond distance and time, making it a comforting and meaningful read for children and families alike.
Consumers can purchase “Flamingos Love Grandmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Flamingos Love Grandmas”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
