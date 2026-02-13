Leda Wicknor’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Little Miss Nissa" is a Heartwarming Story That Celebrates Family and the Simple Joys of Childhood
“The Adventures of Little Miss Nissa: A Day at the Pumpkin Patch” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leda Wicknor is a gentle, uplifting tale that invites young readers to see the world through the eyes of a child who finds wonder, goodness, and meaning in everyday moments.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Little Miss Nissa: A Day at the Pumpkin Patch”: a charming story of family, tradition, and discovery. “The Adventures of Little Miss Nissa: A Day at the Pumpkin Patch” is the creation of published author, Leda Wicknor.
Wicknor shares, “Little Miss Nissa is an ordinary child simply enjoying her youth and all it has to offer. A youth filled with everyday routines, traditions, values, and love…all brought to the reader through her eyes, her perceptions, and her imagination. Nissa’s message is a simple one: Open your eyes, take it all in, see the good, and enjoy.
Today’s family visit to the local pumpkin patch is filled with enough adventure to create life-lasting, heartwarming, and uplifting memories for the reader, Nissa, and everyone around her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leda Wicknor’s new book offers families a tender reading experience that reinforces positive values and celebrates the wonder found in everyday traditions.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Little Miss Nissa: A Day at the Pumpkin Patch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Little Miss Nissa: A Day at the Pumpkin Patch”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
