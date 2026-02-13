R. B. Pearce’s Newly Released "Naughty Red Chicken" is a Delightful Children’s Story About Friendship, Sharing, and Learning Valuable Life Lessons on the Farm
“Naughty Red Chicken” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. B. Pearce is a charming and playful tale that teaches young readers the importance of kindness, teamwork, and making amends through the adventures of a mischievous and lovable chicken named Red.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Naughty Red Chicken”: a heartwarming and entertaining story that combines humor, colorful farm life, and important moral lessons for children. “Naughty Red Chicken” is the creation of published author, R. B. Pearce, a former nurse who traded in stethoscopes for storybooks and now spends her days writing children’s books while living on a small farm in rural Maryland. She shares her farm with two dogs who think they’re in charge and a flock of chickens that definitely run the place. When not wrangling words (or chickens), you can find R. B. chasing after a runaway dog or wondering if the chickens are secretly planning the next great farm adventure. Life is never boring on the farm, but at least it’s always good for a story!
R. B. Pearce shares, “Meet Red, the cheeky chicken who loves to keep everything to herself. Whether it’s a tasty treat or the best spot to perch, Red just can’t seem to share with her friends. But when her selfish ways lead to an argument and hurt feelings, Red soon discovers that true happiness comes from sharing and working together.
Join Red on her journey of self-discovery as she learns the importance of kindness, teamwork, and making amends. With vibrant illustrations and a playful story, the Naughty Red Chicken nurtures your child’s growth with traditional values that foster integrity, resilience, and strong moral compass.
A charming tale for little ones, this story will help your child understand the value of kindness while showing that even the naughtiest of chickens can learn to be better friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. B. Pearce’s new book delivers a fun and engaging reading experience that entertains while teaching timeless lessons about friendship and character.
Consumers can purchase “Naughty Red Chicken” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Naughty Red Chicken”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
