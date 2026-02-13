Pastor Eric Vernelson Sr.’s Newly Released “SONG OF SOLOMON: Pursuit of a Bride” is a Heartfelt and Deeply Spiritual Exploration of Christ’s Love for His Church
“SONG OF SOLOMON: Pursuit of a Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Eric Vernelson Sr. is an inspiring biblical study that calls believers into deeper intimacy, maturity, and wholehearted devotion to Christ.
Wilson, NC, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “SONG OF SOLOMON: Pursuit of a Bride”: a reflective and faith-filled examination of one of Scripture’s most poetic books, revealing God’s desire for a mature and devoted Church. “SONG OF SOLOMON: Pursuit of a Bride” is the creation of published author, Pastor Eric Vernelson Sr., who grew up on a farm in eastern North Carolina with dreams of becoming an architect, but his life changed when he surrendered to God in 1956 and committed to following His will. He became a pastor and later taught at a Bible school in Argentina. Decades later, prophetic prayers from fellow ministers affirmed that he would one day write books. “The Song of Solomon: In Pursuit of a Bride” is the first fulfillment of that calling, written with the hope of blessing and strengthening readers.
Vernelson shares, “From the author’s perspective, the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ is alive in the Earth; however, it seems to have lost its way and is struggling to recover its purpose and its energy. The basis behind this writing is that together we might “Grow up into Christ” and become the “glorious church,” which God has intended us to be.
Hopefully, those who read it will be encouraged, strengthened, and motivated to renew their personal pursuit of Christ. While the pulpits and the airways are filled with much preaching about the “soon coming” of the Lord Jesus Christ, the fact remains that the mature head, Jesus, the Son of God, cannot come to a body that is still immature and struggling. We as the Body of Christ must attain unto a level of spiritual maturity that will correspond with the head. The underlying principle of this writing endeavors to spur such an interest in the saints. Such a maturing will release a renewal of evangelism, inspire personal holiness, and hopefully, hasten the day of His coming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Eric Vernelson Sr.’s new book offers readers a profound call to spiritual growth, inviting them to move beyond surface faith into a vibrant, intimate relationship with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “SONG OF SOLOMON: Pursuit of a Bride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SONG OF SOLOMON: Pursuit of a Bride”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
