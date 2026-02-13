Alita Christianson’s Newly Released "The Place Between Nowhere: Blank" is an Imaginative and Thought-Provoking Young Adult Fantasy
“The Place Between Nowhere: Blank” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alita Christianson invites readers on a mesmerizing journey into a mysterious world of secrets, self-discovery, and the power of curiosity, led by the inquisitive teen protagonist, Martha Quil.
New York, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Place Between Nowhere: Blank”: a captivating debut novel that blends adventure, mystery, and coming-of-age themes. “The Place Between Nowhere: Blank” is the creation of published author, Alita Christianson, a sixteen-year-old from Oregon, who has been a storyteller since early childhood, creating imaginative adventures for her family. A dedicated student with a 4.0 GPA, she is active in cross-country, track, choir, and multiple clubs, while also studying languages and enjoying outdoor activities with her retriever, Juniper. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she channeled her feelings into writing, leading to her debut novel Blank, with plans for future books. More information and upcoming events can be found at www.theAlitaVerse.com
Christianson shares, “Curiosity will take you far, but can you pass the tests that lay ahead? Are you ready to give up blissful ignorance for eye-opening truths? No one knows the depths of these questions better than Martha Quil, an inquisitive, knowledge-hungry teenager who stumbles upon a world of ideas and secrets. With the help of Unum, her trusty guide of the Place Between Nowhere, Martha meets with entities who teach her the depth and beauty of daily life. Spellbound by the incredible world and peculiar ideas that the entities taught her, she never stopped to question the teachers’ motives. However, after meeting with a former student of the Place Between Nowhere, who remembered little to nothing of their lessons, Martha comes to realize the untold nature of the mysterious landscape.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alita Christianson’s new book offers a thrilling and intellectually stimulating adventure that will captivate young adult readers and spark their imagination.
Consumers can purchase “The Place Between Nowhere: Blank” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Place Between Nowhere: Blank”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
