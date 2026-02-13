Alicia S. Mitchell’s Newly Released "Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Patience, Kindness, and the Rewards of Faith

“Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alicia S. Mitchell is an uplifting picture book that teaches young readers the value of patience, love, and spiritual growth through a gentle and imaginative story.