Alicia S. Mitchell’s Newly Released "Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About Patience, Kindness, and the Rewards of Faith
“Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alicia S. Mitchell is an uplifting picture book that teaches young readers the value of patience, love, and spiritual growth through a gentle and imaginative story.
Altamonte Springs, FL, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace”: an inspiring children’s story that follows a young kid who learns that the greatest rewards in life come through patience, kindness, and trust. “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace” is the creation of published author, Alicia S. Mitchell, a Miami native, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Florida International University and is pursuing a master of science in rehabilitation counseling. She is passionate about creativity and the integration of visual arts in early childhood development. Alicia enjoys engaging in conversational and interactive reading sessions with children. Her commitment to creative expression is also reflected in her hobbies, which include drawing and painting children’s murals. Having overcome numerous health challenges, Alicia finds strength, inspiration, and resilience through biblical principles and the therapeutic benefits of art, which she uses to encourage others.
Alicia shares, “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace is the story of a young kid who sits under a tree in the hot summer season, hoping to receive fruits that are just out of his reach. Determined to obtain them without causing harm, he thinks of different ways to gather them. He eventually chooses to wait with patience and expectation, resulting in a close relationship with the tree.
Troy’s understanding of how to enjoy these fruits begins to grow, reflecting the wisdom outlined in 1 Corinthians 13:4–7: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy or boast; it is not proud or self-seeking…. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” Troy’s devotion is rewarded when, one morning, the tree gifts him with his first fruit, love—seemingly imperfect on the surface yet profoundly sweet and satisfying. Troy develops a desire to know more about this fruit after tasting and seeing that love is good (Psalm 34:8). He discovers that his patience also rewards his basket with the fruits of joy and peace.
On his fruitful journey, Troy learns that the sweetest rewards come not from getting the things he desires quickly but from being patient and kind, enlightening his life with a deeper appreciation for wholeness and the true meaning of love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia S. Mitchell’s new book is a thoughtful and visually engaging resource for children, parents, and educators seeking to nurture emotional growth, faith, and positive character development through storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alicia shares, “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace is the story of a young kid who sits under a tree in the hot summer season, hoping to receive fruits that are just out of his reach. Determined to obtain them without causing harm, he thinks of different ways to gather them. He eventually chooses to wait with patience and expectation, resulting in a close relationship with the tree.
Troy’s understanding of how to enjoy these fruits begins to grow, reflecting the wisdom outlined in 1 Corinthians 13:4–7: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy or boast; it is not proud or self-seeking…. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” Troy’s devotion is rewarded when, one morning, the tree gifts him with his first fruit, love—seemingly imperfect on the surface yet profoundly sweet and satisfying. Troy develops a desire to know more about this fruit after tasting and seeing that love is good (Psalm 34:8). He discovers that his patience also rewards his basket with the fruits of joy and peace.
On his fruitful journey, Troy learns that the sweetest rewards come not from getting the things he desires quickly but from being patient and kind, enlightening his life with a deeper appreciation for wholeness and the true meaning of love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alicia S. Mitchell’s new book is a thoughtful and visually engaging resource for children, parents, and educators seeking to nurture emotional growth, faith, and positive character development through storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Troy’s First Fruits: Love, Joy, and Peace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories