Virginia S Nesbitt’s Newly Released "Lesson from Gwammie" is a Gentle and Faith-Filled Children’s Story That Introduces Young Hearts to God and the Joy of Belief
“Lesson from Gwammie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia S Nesbitt is a warm and engaging picture book that invites children into a loving conversation about God, Jesus, and church, showing how faith can bring peace, happiness, and purpose through the voice of a caring grandmother.
Sun City West, AZ, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Lesson from Gwammie”: a tender and approachable introduction to faith, written especially for young readers and the adults who guide them. “Lesson from Gwammie” is the creation of published author, Virginia S Nesbitt, who was born in Michigan into a military family and grew up in St. Clair, Michigan, where her Catholic faith was formed through her parents and St. Mary’s Church. One of seven children, she remains deeply connected to her family. At seventeen, she enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard and later served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, completing eight years of military service. She then devoted herself to raising her two children, Crystal and Joshua.
Now living in Sun City West, Arizona, Virginia is a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and is completing a dual program in Faith Formation and Parish Leadership at the Kino Institute, with plans to graduate in June 2025. Her greatest joy is being “Gwammie” to her three grandchildren, who inspired her to write this book. She hopes to create a series that will guide them and others on their faith journey.
Nesbitt shares, “Lesson from Gwammie tells the story of a grandmother explaining faith and church to her three grandchildren: Bumble Bee, Doodle Bug, and Chipmunk. After arriving to spend the day with Gwammie, the three children ask a series of questions to understand why Gwammie is so happy. Gwammie explains why going to church and spending time with God brings her peace and happiness. This leads to a series of questions about God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, church, religion, faith, and how to live and be yourself. All this is a bit much for the children to understand, so Gwammie comforts them and explains they don’t need to rush because they have their whole lives to learn. The story is inspired by real conversations the author has had with her grandchildren. It is meant to inspire parents and grandparents to share their faith with their children and grandchildren in a world that seems to be turning away from God and religion. Just by living our faith and sharing our joy, we can inspire the next generation to embrace what is offered through God’s greatest gift, Jesus Christ. Although Catholic-inspired, this story can be shared by anyone who believes in our Lord and Savior and who wants to start a simple conversation with children about faith and church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia S Nesbitt’s new book offers families a gentle, age-appropriate way to talk about God and the meaning of faith. Through warm dialogue and inviting illustrations, “Lesson from Gwammie” reassures children that learning about God is a lifelong journey filled with love, curiosity, and joy, and encourages adults to pass on their beliefs through everyday moments and heartfelt conversation.
Consumers can purchase “Lesson from Gwammie” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lesson from Gwammie”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
