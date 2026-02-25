Moonlight and Love Songs Premieres Second Season Exclusively on Dramafy
Independent romantic comedy podcast "Moonlight and Love Songs" releases second season on Dramafy platform, first season now available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Olympia, WA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Battleground Productions announced today the premiere date of Season 2 of “Moonlight and Love Songs,” their romantic comedy podcast about a science-minded young woman who moves in next door to a male witch—and a cute one at that!
Season Two will premiere on Saturday, February 14, Valentine’s Day, with subsequent episodes on Mondays beginning February 23.
While Season 1 is currently available wherever you listen to podcasts, Season 2 is available exclusively on Dramafy—the premier audio drama streaming platform featuring only curated, family-friendly content. No pods. No books. Just pure, binge-worthy drama.
Season 1 of “Moonlight” focused primarily on the comedy of Tyler and Walter finding their way to each other despite misunderstandings, spells, and a vengeful ex-wife. But the second season has a more complex and ominous tone.
“It’s about what a relationship is like after the honeymoon phase is over,” says Writer/Director John Longenbaugh. “Even the best romances often have a moment when you find you’re in love with someone, but you may not be exactly sure you know who they are, or who you are to them.”
Gregory Award-Winning Seattle actors Joshua Carter and Billie Wildrick reprise their roles as Walter and Tyler, along with returning cast member Nikki Visel and Allen Fitzpatrick as the Announcer. This season they’re joined by another Gregory Award-Winning actor, Charles Leggett, as Rupert.
“I really consider it a coup that we were able to get Charles, as he’s one of my absolute favorite actors in the Pacific Northwest,” says Longenbaugh. “And I particularly love what this classically-trained actor who’s been lauded for serious roles like Lenny in ‘Of Mice and Men’ to Shylock in ‘Merchant of Venice’ brings to the role of a very large dog.”
“We had so much fun working on the first season of ‘Moonlight,’” says Dramafy’s Founder and CEO Elizabeth Hansen. “And John has such great hair, I thought, why not?! Seriously, Dramafy is uber into clean romances, suitable for all audiences, and when we had the chance to work on Season 2 with John, we jumped at it!”
About Battleground Productions
An independent Pacific Northwest media company, Battleground Productions creates original works for audio, stage, and screen. Founded by longtime Seattle theater and filmmaker John Longenbaugh, recent productions include the critically acclaimed immersive play “Our House,” the much-produced “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol,” the award-winning short film “Parthenogenesis” and the stage/screen/audio drama “BRASS.”
For more information on the “Moonlight and Love Songs”podcast go to our website BattlegroundProductions.org, and to listen to Season 2, go to Dramafy at Dramafy.com.
Contact
John Longenbaugh
2068989453
battlegroundproductions.org
