The Magpie Film Company Announces Its New Streaming Channel: MAGPIE
The Magpie Film Company announces the soft launch of its new streaming channel: MAGPIE. The service will be available on Roku with an opening livestream on Valentine's Day and will host the launch of the company's film festival in June. Expansion into a mobile app and other platforms are planned for the fall.
The channel will focus on independent films and shows with possible expansion into interviews with artists and discussions of the creative process. The company also has a zero tolerance policy of use of generative AI.
In a statement, company president Edward Gusts stated that the company believes that "generative AI is a form of theft" and the channel will never knowingly list AI generated content.
"Any content we license must abide by this rule. And if any AI content slips the the cracks, it will be immediately pulled from the station," said Gusts. "We believe that betting on human artists is the best way to make our shows interesting to humans. We don't care about what an 'Algorithm' determines is good content."
The service will be available on Roku with a opening livestream on Valentine's Day and will host the launch of the company's film festival in June.
Expansion into a mobile app and other platforms are planned for the fall.
Edward Gusts
949-307-6549
magpiefilmco.com
