Alan Howarth Special Concert Event at Horror Realm Con
Oscar winning sound designer and composer to perform horror film soundtrack selections
Pittsburgh, PA, February 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Horror Realm Con is pleased to present a very special concert event at its 2026 convention featuring composer and sound designer Alan Howarth.
Mr. Howarth is a prolific composer whose work includes collaborations with John Carpenter on soundtracks for Escape from New York, Halloween II, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Christine, Big Trouble in Little China, Prince of Darkness and They Live.
He has composed music for more than 50 films including Star Trek feature films. Mr. Howarth’s sound design team received Academy Awards for Best Sound Effects for The Hunt for Red October and Bran Stoker’s Dracula.
Mr. Howarth will be performing selections from his collaborations with Carpenter. Fans may meet Mr. Howarth and get autographs and photos with him all weekend at the convention.
This after-hours event requires a separate ticket purchase for $25 and will only be sold in advance. Visit our web site at www.horrorrealmcon.com for the link to purchase tickets.
Horror Realm Con will take place on Friday, February 27, 2026 through Sunday, March 1, 2026 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Greentree hotel, located at 500 Mansfield Avenue in Crafton (Pittsburgh, PA 15205). Show hours are:
· Friday – 5 PM to 10 PM
· Saturday – 10 AM to 7 PM
· Sunday – 11 AM to 5 PM
Admission tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Visit www.horrorrealmcon.com for a complete list of guests and event schedules.
About Horror Realm Con:
Horror Realm Con is a producer of events for fans of the horror genre. Founded in 2009, Horror Realm hosts an annual weekend convention and a one-day annual Horror Fan Flea Market.
Contact
Sandy Stuhlfire
412-215-6317
www.horrorrealmcon.com
